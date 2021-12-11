Deadly tornadoes rip across five states

A tornado briefly touched down in Alabama on Friday, according to the National Weather Service. The weather service said the twister was an EF-0 with top winds of 70 mph. It touched down at 4:12 p.m. Friday near the Old Bingham community in southern Elmore County and was on the ground for about a minute.
MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — A monstrous tornado, carving a track that could rival the longest on record, ripped across the middle of the U.S. in a stormfront that killed dozens and tore apart a candle factory, crushed a nursing home, derailed a train and smashed an Amazon warehouse. In...
Gray Television is teaming with the Salvation Army to provide relief for those affected by the deadly tornado outbreak that hit several states on Friday and Saturday. Tornado death: Mother tried to call son at Amazon facility. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Carla Cope, mother of Clayton Cope, said she...
The search for survivors in the wake of a historic outbreak of December tornadoes across the South and Midwest enters day three. Dozens are feared dead, a toll certain to rise. NBC’s Tom Llamas reports for TODAY from Mayfield, Kentucky.Dec. 13, 2021.
Search and rescue operations continue across several states after the devastation caused by the tornado outbreak in the central and southern U.S. Kentucky has reported scores of deaths after tornadoes tore across the western part of the state. Liam Niemeyer, assistant director at WKMS public radio joins.
