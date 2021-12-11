ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

When Life Doesn’t Make Sense

Desiring God
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat do we do when life just doesn’t make sense? Illness strikes. A job is lost. Friendships fade. Uncertainty looms. Whether the gray-haired saint facing cancer or the college student burdened by the pressures of the future, crisis and suffering have a way of shaking even the most confident...

www.desiringgod.org

Comments / 0

Related
eagleobserver.com

RELIGION: Watch, for the end is near!

"But in those days, after that tribulation, 'the sun shall be darkened, the moon shall not give her light, the stars of heaven shall fall,' and the powers that are in heaven shall be shaken. And then they shall see 'the Son of man coming in the clouds' with great power and glory. And then he will send his angels and will assemble his elect from the four winds, from the uttermost part of the earth to the uttermost part of heaven." Mark 13:24-27 (Read Mark 13)
RELIGION
WebMD

When Grief Doesn’t Go Away

Anne Murray Mozingo of York, ME, was a new mother, still nursing her 17-month-old son in the spring of 2000, when she woke one morning to find her husband, Bill, on the bathroom floor. He had died at 42 in the early morning hours from a brain aneurysm. Just like that, her best friend and life partner was gone, and she was left to raise her child alone.
MENTAL HEALTH
wordonfire.org

Three Comings of Christ Prepare Us for Advent

Many years ago, in the context of a high school religion class, a very wise Benedictine nun gave me a template for understanding Advent that I’ve never forgotten. It is simply that Advent calls to mind three “comings” of Christ: the first in history, the second now, and the third at the end of time. Meditating upon each of these is a helpful preparation for the holy season upon which we are embarking.
RELIGION
Desiring God

Jesus’s Favorite Title for Jesus

The hit CBS show Undercover Boss has enjoyed a decade-long run based on a simple premise. Conceal the identity of a high-ranking leader of a company as he or she works among ordinary employees — and make the big reveal of the boss’s true identity at the end of each episode. Part of the fun is how some folks begin to piece it together along the way.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
The Independent

‘I can’t bear the idea of settling down – why am I so afraid of commitment?’

Dear Vix,I spent most of my twenties and thirties having a great time on Tinder – exactly the way you should spend your wild and carefree years! But I’ve just turned 40 and most of my friends are now either settled down with kids and spouses – or they’re getting divorced and doing it all over again, when I haven’t even done it the first time round. The problem is, I’m just not sure I want to settle down – and I wonder if I ever will. Part of me would love to meet the kind of woman who would...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Sentinel-Echo

ALFORD: What would you like people to say about you after you die?

Three old men were discussing what they’d like to hear family and friends say about them at their funerals. The first said he’d like to hear them say he was the best bass fisherman in these parts. The second said he’d like to hear people say he was a wonderful...
RELIGION
M. Brown

Getting divorced doesn't make you a failure

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I'm proud of my mistakes because they have brought me the most important lessons I've ever learned. I’ve grown from living through the consequences of questionable decisions.
psychologytoday.com

The Psychology of Religion: Do You See What I See?

-Lyrics from the Christmas carol, Do You Hear What I Hear, by Noël Regney & Gloria Shayne. Is there an intelligent way to pursue questions about God and the existential mysteries of life and death?. In a New York Times piece about religion and spirituality last summer, Ross Douthat...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian
Daily Freeman

Letter: Columnist doesn’t understand life here on the ground

In response to Cal Thomas’ Dec. 3 column (“Court can correct a legal and moral wrong”), am I to understand that abortion and a woman’s ability to get one is the Pandora’s box of ills?. For 19 of my 69 years, I had no right to do as I wished...
CAL THOMAS
TIME

Grief Is Universal. That Doesn't Make It Less Isolating

Happens every day. Someone is left behind. Someone is left weeping at the grave. Someone’s bed is cold. Someone sets the table for two before remembering there is only one. Someone forgets in sleep and on waking reaches for a hand only to close on emptiness.
SOCIETY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

LIVING ON PURPOSE: Nevertheless, not my will but thine be done

God’s general will is His Word and knowing the divine wisdom of His knowledge reveals who He is and what He demands from us. You see, no matter what we have been taught, abandoning our will to God is not an option for those who seek to be an overcomer for His glory. I sense a burden this week to talk about the danger of living however we want instead of obeying what God is saying. Jesus is quoted in Luke 22:42, “Father, if you are willing, remove this cup from me: nevertheless not my will, but thine be done.” Many fail to understand the Bible is not just a dialogue between real people who lived many years ago, but it is also a living revelation meant to speak to the heart of the listener today. The topic of the human will being surrendered to God is the foundation of the Christian life and yet there has never been a more unpopular subject. It’s not a secret that most people want all that God has, but rarely consider what God demands from us.
RELIGION
Desiring God

Can We Really Give God More or Less Glory?

We talk often on this podcast about how God gets “more glory” or “most glory” by various things. It’s in the Desiring God slogan, of course: “God is most glorified in us when we are most satisfied in him.” Thus, we can conclude that depression will not exist in heaven, because we can give God more glory without it (APJ 30). And God gets more glory in our struggle with sin than if we were made sinless immediately (APJ 33). And God gets more glory in the harmony of diversity — in male and female genders and in his abundance of ethnicities — than he would get if we were all the same (APJ 169 and 927). And Christ receives more glory in the atonement than he would have if he didn’t take up the cross (APJ 265). And Christ gets more glory by defeating Satan at the cross than he would have by taking out Satan at a distance, like as a sniper (APJ 408). And God gets more glory from our willing service than if he forced and coerced labor from us as “a tireless slave-labor force” (APJ 1432). On and on it goes.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Boston Globe

‘Death ends a life. It doesn’t end a relationship.’

The cemetery lies between an airport and a horse track. I would like to describe it as a serene and meditative place, but it is not. Some oddly famous people were buried, here: a personal physician to the Hitler family, an eccentric male comedian who doubled as a female wrestler, a television psychologist, a mobster. Our family plot lies at the end of a poorly marked lane. Every visit begins with polite greetings: Hello to the great-grandparents I never met, to the aunt whose husband worked in a women’s apparel business, to the grandmother who survived her widowhood by learning watercolor.
RELATIONSHIPS
theapopkavoice.com

His mercy endureth forever!

If you discovered something that could change your life forever, would you be interested in it, or would you ignore it?. If you found something worth more than gold and cost you no more than a little time, would you take advantage of it?. If what I am offering is...
RELIGION
Desiring God

A More Bible-Saturated Me

It begins as a low, steady hum before twisting to urgent whispers, growing louder, tugging for more attention: Go ahead, buy just one more item; slip into one more coffee shop; numb yourself on social media. You deserve to be happy. So you go for it: tossing a few more...
RELIGION
Desiring God

God’s Plan When Our Plans Fail

God can prevent every trial from entering our lives. He can. And he doesn’t. Why not? That’s the question every believer must eventually answer, especially if you believe God is all-powerful. If God is all-powerful, why does he allow trials into our lives? Why does he let the car break down in the middle of nowhere?
RELIGION
Belief.Net

6 Encouraging Scriptures For Husbands

Being in a marriage is hard work, and prayer is a vital part of a successful marriage. By making prayer a priority in your marriage, you’re inviting Christ into your union to shape and mold one another’s character as He desires. You can bring positivity and spiritual nourishment into your husband’s life through prayer and scripture. A Christian wife has to pray for her husband’s integrity, strengths, weaknesses, and spiritual walk for every aspect of his life. A wife also has to encourage and uplift her husband. Reading encouraging scriptures can help your husband through a rough day and encourage him to press on.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Andrei Tapalaga

1500-Year-Old Bible States That Jesus Was Not Crucified

Bible Linked to the Gospel of Barnabas held by the Turkish government at AnkaraTurkish News. A lot of the beliefs and influences from Christianity as well as other related religions have come from bibles that have written about 2000 years ago when Jesus was alive. Bibles are the closest thing to hard proof of the existence of Jesus Christ. All the testaments that have been written sometimes do not coincide by having small differences within the text, most probably because there have been multiple authors, but never has the world seen a bible that would tell quite a different story, especiallyadmitting that Jesus was not Crucified.
Best Life

Never Say These 5 Words at a Funeral, Expert Warns

If you're attending a funeral, you're in an emotionally fraught atmosphere. You are likely grieving, or at least supporting others around you who are experiencing deep grief while having to circulate in a social environment. In order to avoid making an already painful situation worse for all involved, there are five words you should never say at a funeral. Read on to find out what not to say—and how to offer comfort instead.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy