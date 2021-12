John Higgins and Stuart Bingham joined the big-name exodus at the UK Championship in York after final frame defeats to Zhao Xintong and Noppon Saengkham respectively.Three-time UK champion Higgins led 5-3 before the 24-year-old Zhao reeled off three frames in a row, clinching his 6-5 win with a nerveless break of 83.Later Bingham battled back from 5-0 down against Saengkham to force a decider, only to sit and watch as the Thai responded with a cool century to book his place in the last 16.Higgins told Eurosport: “He was by far the better player, I was pretty poor all day.“I missed...

SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO