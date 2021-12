Hunting deer is difficult in many regards, but this California cat makes it look easy. Its stealthy approach and precise pounce were no match for its unsuspecting prey. Mountain lions can jump 15 feet high and 40 feet in distance, and sprint up to 50 miles per hour. Their hind legs are the largest (proportionately) in the cat family and their paws are huge. These characteristics give them killer jumping and sprinting abilities. Mountain lions are strict carnivores and rarely consume vegetation. Although they typically eat deer, a mountain lion will also prey on moose, bighorn sheep or even smaller animals.

ANIMALS ・ 13 DAYS AGO