UC San Diego visits Seattle

When one feels lucky, one puts it to the test in Las Vegas — and Washington definitely beat the odds Sunday. As I said in this week’s NFL Recap, the rather resilient Burgundy and Gold overcame a cross-country trip on a short week and played winning football in all three phases to knock off the Raiders for an improbable fourth straight win. The victory not only slides Washington up a spot in the NFC wild card race, but also sets up a division duel with first-place Dallas on Sunday that gives Washington the potential to cut the two-game deficit in half.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO