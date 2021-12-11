ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pistons take on the Nets on 11-game slide

9&10 News
9&10 News
 2 days ago

Brooklyn Nets (18-8, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (4-21, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit heads into the matchup against Brooklyn after losing 11 straight games.

The Pistons are 3-12 in Eastern Conference games. Detroit is 0-13 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Nets have gone 14-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn is eighth in the Eastern Conference with 44.7 rebounds per game led by James Harden averaging 7.9.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Nets won the last meeting on Nov. 5, with Kevin Durant scoring 29 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jerami Grant is shooting 41.4% and averaging 20.1 points for the Pistons. Cade Cunningham is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Durant is scoring 28.5 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Nets. Patty Mills is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 0-10, averaging 101.0 points, 43.1 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points per game.

Nets: 7-3, averaging 111.0 points, 45.1 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Kelly Olynyk: out (knee).

Nets: Joe Harris: out (ankle), Kyrie Irving: out (not with team).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

