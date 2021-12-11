ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Can You Have Too Much Life Insurance?

By Christy Bieber
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SUgxo_0dKCNElr00

Image source: Getty Images

Buying life insurance is an essential purchase for anyone with people depending on them. It's important to have enough coverage to offer full protection for loved ones. But, while buying a sufficient amount of insurance is crucial, policyholders also don't want to get too much insurance and end up spending more than necessary on premiums.

Here are two possible ways a consumer could end up with more life insurance than they actually should be buying.

1. Getting a death benefit that's too large

Every person who buys life insurance is likely doing so to ensure their loved ones avoid financial hardship. As a result, it is important for policyholders to make sure their death benefit is large enough. The death benefit will need to cover their funeral costs, replace their income, and pay for other needs the family has, such as covering mortgage costs or college tuition for surviving children.

But a larger death benefit isn't always better. The goal isn't to leave surviving family members with tons of wealth, but rather to make sure they can maintain their standard of living if the policyholder passes away early and unexpectedly. Buying too large a death benefit is unnecessary and can result in premium payments that are much higher than they should be.

To determine how much life insurance coverage is needed , there are several different approaches consumers can take. They can use a calculator offered by insurers; take a multiple of a current salary, such as 10 times the amount the policyholder makes; or use the DIME formula and buy sufficient coverage to repay debt, replace their income, pay off a mortgage, and cover educational costs.

Don't buy more than what these formulas specify is needed unless there's a specific reason to. Otherwise, insurance could become unnecessarily expensive.

2. Getting covered for more years than necessary

Most people do not need life insurance forever. Instead, they need it for a limited period of time while people depend on them to provide income or services.

For example, a young parent may need life insurance for 30 years until their children are grown, their own home is paid off, and they would be leaving the workforce anyway to rely on retirement savings. At that point in their lives, it's likely that no one would be dependent on their income anymore.

Buying insurance coverage for a longer term needed can result in higher premiums. And opting for whole life coverage instead of term life coverage would definitely be more expensive.

Whole life policies not only charge higher premiums because coverage is designed to last indefinitely, but premiums are also higher because there's an investment component to the policies. The premiums are for more than the actual cost of covering the policyholder, and the difference is invested -- but, unfortunately, the fees are high and returns are often lower than what would be available from other investments.

It is definitely possible to have too much insurance if policyholders buy coverage for longer than needed, or get a higher death benefit than necessary. Avoiding these two mistakes is important to keep life insurance costs reasonable while getting the protection loved ones actually require.

Top credit card wipes out interest
If you have credit card debt, transferring it to this top balance transfer card can allow you to pay 0% interest for a whopping 18 months! That's one reason our experts rate this card as a top pick to help get control of your debt. It'll allow you to pay 0% interest on both balance transfers and new purchases during the promotional period, and you'll pay no annual fee. Read our full review
for free and apply in just two minutes.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

How Much Is Social Security Going Up in 2022?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Social Security provides the sole reliable source of...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Premiums#Whole Life Insurance#Insurance Policies#Getty Images Buying#Dime
Motley Fool

How a 401(k) Suddenly Becomes Even More Attractive in 2022

A 401(k) is a tax-advantaged account that allows employees to stash away money for retirement. For tax year 2022, the elective deferral limit for 401(k) contributions increased to $20,500. The more money you contribute to a 401(k), the less money you'll have to pay taxes on during tax time. You’re...
BUSINESS
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Money Sense: 5 ways to catch up on retirement savings at any age

Even if you’re juggling other financial goals, there are steps you can take to help you get back on track. You’re busy with your career, maybe buying a home, having kids, saving for college, starting a business―or taking planned or unplanned time off from work. It’s the stuff of life that may have taken a front seat—while retirement savings often takes a back seat to all of those immediate financial priorities. Suddenly, you’re hitting your 40s or 50s, and you realize you’ve fallen behind on planning for your future.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
CNET

Bundling policies: One way to save money on home and auto insurance

One of the most straightforward ways to save money on insurance is by bundling policies. If you own or rent a home, and have a car, you may be able to shave a considerable amount off your collective monthly premium by consolidating policies and buying insurance from just one carrier. Of course, you may also find discounts through bundling other types of insurance -- including policies that cover boats, personal property or other major assets. But the traditional home and auto bundle is among the most common, and will typically save you the most money in discounted premiums.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
144K+
Followers
71K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy