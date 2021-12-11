Man City boss Guardiola: Don't ask me about that...!

Pep Guardiola is expecting plenty more twists and turns in the title race as he hailed a “great victory” for Manchester City at Watford Bernardo Silva scored twice in a 3-1 win that moved City to the top of the Premier League.They made the most of Chelsea’s defeat at West Ham earlier in the day with a seventh straight win in all competitions, climbing back above Liverpool who had won 1-0 at Wolves to briefly reach the summit.☝️ @ManCity go top of the #PL for the first time this season pic.twitter.com/AFsdw8rVjA— Premier League (@premierleague) December 4, 2021In-form Silva weaved past...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO