Premier League

Man City boss Guardiola: Don't ask me about that...!

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City boss Pep Guardiola has refused to discuss their interest in Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland. Haaland's agent, Mino Raiola, nominated City as a potential destination for...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

World Soccer Talk

Guardiola concerned by Man City’s injury ’emergency’

London (AFP) – Pep Guardiola said on Tuesday that Manchester City are dealing with an injury “emergency” as the wounded Premier League champions limp into the hectic December schedule. Kevin de Bruyne is yet to return to training as City’s star midfielder recovers from the coronavirus, while Ferran Torres is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Man City manager Guardiola: Our strength lies in the collective

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes their team spirit and work ethic are the reasons for their outstanding results so far this season. The Citizens are within touching distance of Chelsea at the top of the Premier League, while they are through as group winners in the Champions League. Guaridola's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man City manager Guardiola delivers stunning warning to Grealish

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has delivered a stern warning to Jack Grealish over his form. City paid £100m to sign Grealish from Aston Villa last summer. The Englishman has taken time to ease into life at the Etihad, but Guardiola wants him to deliver now. Asked if it would...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Guardiola praises Man City for 'exceptional' display against Aston Villa

Pep Guardiola was delighted with Manchester City's performance against Aston Villa. The Sky Blues kept pace with league leaders Chelsea thanks to a hard-fought 2-1 victory at Villa Park. And Guardiola thinks his side thoroughly deserved the three points. He told BBC Sport: "We make an incredible game because I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola: Many things can happen in the title race

Pep Guardiola is expecting plenty more twists and turns in the title race as he hailed a “great victory” for Manchester City at Watford Bernardo Silva scored twice in a 3-1 win that moved City to the top of the Premier League.They made the most of Chelsea’s defeat at West Ham earlier in the day with a seventh straight win in all competitions, climbing back above Liverpool who had won 1-0 at Wolves to briefly reach the summit.☝️ @ManCity go top of the #PL for the first time this season pic.twitter.com/AFsdw8rVjA— Premier League (@premierleague) December 4, 2021In-form Silva weaved past...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Guardiola backing Man City plans to match Fiorentina price for Vlahovic

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is interested in Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic. Guardiola is said to be 'in love' with the Serbian forward's goal-scoring ability and the Premier League giants have begun preliminary talks with Fiorentina, reports La Repubblica. Fiorentina have tried to convince Vlahovic to extend his deal which...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

RB Leipzig 2-1 Man City - Guardiola reaction

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said Kyle Walker needs to learn from his "unnecessary" dismissal in the Champions League defeat to RB Leipzig. The defender was shown a straight red card as City, who had already qualified for the last-16 as Group A winners, lost 2-1 in Germany. Walker, who...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sports
Tribal Football

Guardiola happy with Man City players despite loss to RB Leipzig

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola had no complaints about his players despite Tuesday's Champions League loss to RB Leipzig. The Sky Blues, who had already secured top spot in Group A, lost 2-1 in Germany. "In the first half we lacked rhythm, we had problems to contact and they have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pep Guardiola refuses to discuss Erling Haaland to Man City rumours

Pep Guardiola has refused to discuss the prospect of Manchester City signing Erling Haaland.Mino Raiola, the agent of the prolific Borussia Dortmund striker, mentioned the Premier League champions as a potential destination when saying there is a “big chance” the Norwegian could move next summer.Haaland, 21, is one of the hottest properties in the game having scored 72 goals in 74 appearances for Dortmund since joining the club in January 2020.His contract reportedly contains a £64million release clause and he is known to have affection for City after his father, Alf Inge, played for the club in the early 2000s.Yet...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Anatomy of a Man City goal - How Guardiola altered his attack

Without a striker, the Premier League champions have changed their style to reflect the flexibility and intelligence of their squad. Bernardo Silva has two early entries for December's Goal of the Month – a sweet first-time volley on the run against Aston Villa and a delicious curling strike against Watford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man City wing-back Zinchenko: Stay positive despite RB Leipzig defeat

Manchester City wing-back Oleks Zinchenko says they must look at the positives after their Champions League defeat to RB Leipzig. City had already qualified for the round of 16 going into the game. Zinchenko said, "Everyone is disappointed because we didn't get what we came for, but we need to...
PREMIER LEAGUE

