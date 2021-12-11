Man City boss Guardiola: Don't ask me about that...!

Pep Guardiola has refused to discuss the prospect of Manchester City signing Erling Haaland.Mino Raiola, the agent of the prolific Borussia Dortmund striker, mentioned the Premier League champions as a potential destination when saying there is a “big chance” the Norwegian could move next summer.Haaland, 21, is one of the hottest properties in the game having scored 72 goals in 74 appearances for Dortmund since joining the club in January 2020.His contract reportedly contains a £64million release clause and he is known to have affection for City after his father, Alf Inge, played for the club in the early 2000s.Yet...
