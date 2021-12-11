ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville man who scheduled interpreters for court hearings sentenced in kickback case

By Billy Kobin, Louisville Courier Journal
 2 days ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man who coordinated the scheduling of foreign language interpreters for court hearings in Kentucky was sentenced Thursday to prison for his role in a bribery and kickback scheme.

Jean-Joseph Saulnerond, 54, was sentenced to 30 months in prison and ordered to pay a $10,000 fine and $71,407 in restitution for his "solicitation and receipt of bribes and kickbacks in the course of his service as a public official," according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Saulnerond engaged in a "long-running scheme to defraud the Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) for the Commonwealth of Kentucky and others through his position as their Languages Other than Spanish (LOTS) Program Coordinator," the news release said.

"As the LOTS Program Coordinator, Saulnerond was responsible for scheduling foreign language interpreters for court hearings within the Commonwealth of Kentucky and had the authority to award contracts and assign jobs for interpretation services," the release said. "As part of his scheme, Saulnerond solicited and received bribes and kickbacks in exchange for awarding interpretation contacts and assigning jobs to provide interpretation services for the AOC to individual interpreters and a language services company.

"At times, he refused to award interpretation contracts and assign jobs to individuals and companies if they did not agree to pay him a bribe or kickback. As part of the scheme, interpreters inflated the hours worked on contracts with the AOC in order to be paid additional money to kickback to Saulnerond out of the contracts’ proceeds."

Prosecutors said between 2011 and 2018, Saulnerond received over $70,000 in bribes and kickbacks from contractors.

"We will continue to prioritize the prosecution of government employees who manufacture schemes intended to defraud public agencies of taxpayer money,” said Michael A. Bennett, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky, in the news release. "I am grateful for the outstanding work of the prosecutors, investigators and agents assigned to the case as well as the partnership of Kentucky Attorney General Cameron’s office and the FBI’s Louisville Field Office."

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said public workers "are entrusted by Kentuckians to be good stewards of state resources, and when that trust is violated through bribe and kickback schemes, those individuals must be held accountable for their crimes."

"Our Department of Criminal Investigations worked closely with our partner agencies to investigate this scheme, and I appreciate the work of the FBI and U.S. Attorney Bennett’s office in this case," Cameron said.

Saulnerond "chose to betray the trust of taxpayers by lining his own pockets, FBI Louisville Special Agent in Charge Jodi Cohen added.

Reach Billy Kobin at bkobin@courierjournal.com.

