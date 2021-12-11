ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Gov. Andy Beshear says 'dozens' dead in Mayfield, Kentucky, candle factory hit by tornado

By Joe Sonka, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37bqkd_0dKCLnOk00

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he believes "at least dozens" of workers at a candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky, were killed in a roof collapse when a tornado struck Friday evening — part of what could turn out the be the deadliest tornado event in state history.

"There were about 110 people in it at the time that the tornado hit it," Beshear said at a 5 a.m. briefing. "We believe we'll lose at least dozens of those individuals. It's very hard. Really tough. And we're praying for each and every one of those families."

Live updates from Kentucky: Get the latest storm damage news here

At an 11 a.m. briefing in Mayfield just after coming back from the site of the factory, Beshear fought back tears when describing the devastation he witnessed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LNw8J_0dKCLnOk00

"We're gonna lose a lot of lives at that facility," Beshear said. "And I pray that there will be another rescue, and pray they'll there'll be another one or two. But it's a very dire situation at this point."

Beshear noted that while 110 workers were believed to be at the factory when the tornado hit, there have been only 40 rescues of workers by first responders.

'Don't recognize this place': Storms cut unprecedented line of destruction across Kentucky

"I think the largest loss of life in this tornado event is and will be there, and it may end up being the largest loss of life in any tornado event in a single location in the state's history," Beshear said.

"It's heavy machinery... it's the building that's flattened. It's cars from the parking lot that is on top of it. It's huge metal drums, even ones with corrosive chemicals that were inside. It's... pretty awful to witness."

Jeremy Creason, Mayfield's fire chief and EMS director, said their main fire station was in the direct line of the tornado and destroyed, though 11 counties sent ambulances to assist with the rescue-and-recovery effort at the factory and throughout the county.

At the factory site, Creason said "we had to, at times, crawl over casualties to get to live victims to get them out, and mark those casualties as we work our way through the rubble. That's just a picture of what they're dealing with down there."

Nathan Kent, Mayfield's chief of police, said their station and fleet was also destroyed in the tornado, and the city is issuing a 7 p.m. curfew Saturday.

Graves County Judge Executive Jesse Perry said there is no water in the county and power is out for miles around Mayfield, asking repeatedly for Kentuckians' prayers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0912nC_0dKCLnOk00

While state COVID-19 reports have shown hospital ICU capacity has been strained in western Kentucky, Beshear said hospitals in that region appear to be "in good shape" and "are responding well."

There was concern about power at one regional hospital that started transferring patients, but the governor said "we are not concerned at the moment of hospital capacity."

Beshear said there will likely be more than 70 deaths and maybe more than 100 across the state from the tornadoes that laid a path of destruction throughout western Kentucky late Friday and early Saturday morning.

The governor added that a good portion of nearby Dawson Springs, where his father is from, is "gone" from the tornado.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QzEDL_0dKCLnOk00

Widespread damage was seen in other parts of Mayfield, including the historic Graves County Courthouse, which had its lofty clock tower torn completely off.

Just a block away from the courthouse in downtown Mayfield, First United Methodist Church suffered significant damage, with its roof torn off and the middle of the building collapsed.

Where is Mayfield, Kentucky?

Mayfield is on the western edge of Kentucky. It's 227 miles southwest of Louisville or 134 miles northwest of Nashville. The population of Mayfield, which is in Graves County, Kentucky, is about 9,800.

This story will be updated.

Reach reporter Joe Sonka at jsonka@courierjournal.com and follow him on Twitter at @joesonka . Support strong local journalism by subscribing today at the top of this page.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Gov. Andy Beshear says 'dozens' dead in Mayfield, Kentucky, candle factory hit by tornado

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

What Chris Wallace's big move says about streaming at CNN and Fox

New York (CNN) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. Sunday morning's big surprise in the TV news world, Chris Wallace signing off from Fox News, was followed by a second surprise a few minutes later: Wallace is joining CNN as an anchor on the CNN+ streaming service.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mayfield, KY
Government
State
Kentucky State
City
Mayfield, KY
City
Dawson Springs, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Fox News

Israeli prime minister marks first official visit to United Arab Emirates

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met United Emirates Crown Prince Sheikh Mouhamad bin Zayad, marking the first official visit of an Israeli leader to the Gulf country. "The focus of the visit was to create a strong bond and the leaders managed to do that," an Israeli official in the delegation told Fox News. "It is personal connections that can create real peace."
MIDDLE EAST
Fox News

Blinken says Russia will face 'massive consequences' if they invade Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday warned that there will be "massive consequences" if Russia invades Ukraine or continues to show aggression on their border. "They are equally resolute in their determination to stand against Russian aggression, to ideally deter it, prevent it," Blinken said, referring to U.S. allies he met with at the G7 meeting on Saturday. "And we’ve made clear as well that there would be massive consequences if Russia commits renewed acts of aggression against Ukraine​."
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
The Hill

Biden to travel to survey Kentucky damage on Wednesday

President Biden will travel to Kentucky on Wednesday in response to the deadly tornados that ripped across the commonwealth and other states this weekend. Biden said he was working with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) on Monday to make sure his trip does not get in the way of recovery efforts, during a briefing from Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas , Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell, and others on the federal response to the tornados.
KENTUCKY STATE
CBS News

Kim Kardashian West passes "baby bar" law exam

Kim Kardashian West announced Monday that she has passed the California "baby bar" law exam. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star first said she wanted to become a lawyer in 2019, and has documented her journey to a law degree ever since. "OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!"...
CELEBRITIES
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

515
Followers
548
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy