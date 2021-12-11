Gov. Andy Beshear says 'dozens' dead in Mayfield, Kentucky, candle factory hit by tornado

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he believes "at least dozens" of workers at a candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky, were killed in a roof collapse when a tornado struck Friday evening — part of what could turn out the be the deadliest tornado event in state history.

"There were about 110 people in it at the time that the tornado hit it," Beshear said at a 5 a.m. briefing. "We believe we'll lose at least dozens of those individuals. It's very hard. Really tough. And we're praying for each and every one of those families."

At an 11 a.m. briefing in Mayfield just after coming back from the site of the factory, Beshear fought back tears when describing the devastation he witnessed.

"We're gonna lose a lot of lives at that facility," Beshear said. "And I pray that there will be another rescue, and pray they'll there'll be another one or two. But it's a very dire situation at this point."

Beshear noted that while 110 workers were believed to be at the factory when the tornado hit, there have been only 40 rescues of workers by first responders.

"I think the largest loss of life in this tornado event is and will be there, and it may end up being the largest loss of life in any tornado event in a single location in the state's history," Beshear said.

"It's heavy machinery... it's the building that's flattened. It's cars from the parking lot that is on top of it. It's huge metal drums, even ones with corrosive chemicals that were inside. It's... pretty awful to witness."

Jeremy Creason, Mayfield's fire chief and EMS director, said their main fire station was in the direct line of the tornado and destroyed, though 11 counties sent ambulances to assist with the rescue-and-recovery effort at the factory and throughout the county.

At the factory site, Creason said "we had to, at times, crawl over casualties to get to live victims to get them out, and mark those casualties as we work our way through the rubble. That's just a picture of what they're dealing with down there."

Nathan Kent, Mayfield's chief of police, said their station and fleet was also destroyed in the tornado, and the city is issuing a 7 p.m. curfew Saturday.

Graves County Judge Executive Jesse Perry said there is no water in the county and power is out for miles around Mayfield, asking repeatedly for Kentuckians' prayers.

While state COVID-19 reports have shown hospital ICU capacity has been strained in western Kentucky, Beshear said hospitals in that region appear to be "in good shape" and "are responding well."

There was concern about power at one regional hospital that started transferring patients, but the governor said "we are not concerned at the moment of hospital capacity."

Beshear said there will likely be more than 70 deaths and maybe more than 100 across the state from the tornadoes that laid a path of destruction throughout western Kentucky late Friday and early Saturday morning.

The governor added that a good portion of nearby Dawson Springs, where his father is from, is "gone" from the tornado.

Widespread damage was seen in other parts of Mayfield, including the historic Graves County Courthouse, which had its lofty clock tower torn completely off.

Just a block away from the courthouse in downtown Mayfield, First United Methodist Church suffered significant damage, with its roof torn off and the middle of the building collapsed.

Where is Mayfield, Kentucky?

Mayfield is on the western edge of Kentucky. It's 227 miles southwest of Louisville or 134 miles northwest of Nashville. The population of Mayfield, which is in Graves County, Kentucky, is about 9,800.

