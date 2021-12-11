Report: 2 killed in Arkansas nursing home during tornado
MONETTE, Ark. — Two people were killed and at least five hurt after a nursing home was destroyed Friday night during a tornado event in Monette, Arkansas, according to information from local officials.
Twenty or more people were trapped inside the nursing home when the damage occurred, a Craighead County judge said. Survivors are being taken to a nearby church to be reunited with family members.Workers killed after collapse at Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville
The roof of the nursing home was ripped off. Other buildings in town also suffered damage, police say.
Officials are asking for anyone with medical training to come to the scene, but asking anyone else to please stay away.
Tornado Warnings were issued Friday night for multiple counties across northeastern Arkansas, northwest Tennessee and southeast Missouri.Watch live coverage here
This is a breaking news situation and will be updated.
