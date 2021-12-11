ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here is the $19 million plan to make the Bob Michel Bridge safer for bikes and pedestrians

By JJ Bullock, Journal Star
 2 days ago
A $19 million reconstruction plan for the Bob Michel Bridge – which would add a 14-foot bike and pedestrian lane to the structure – was on display at East Peoria City Hall Thursday night.

The effort to make things safer for pedestrians and bicyclists coincides with the 28-year-old bridge being due for a deck rehabilitation. The preliminary engineering and planning phase will wrap up early in 2022, according to IDOT officials.

Construction will take about a year to complete, officials said. The hope is that construction contracts will be signed at the end of 2022 and construction would begin in 2023.

Similar:Peoria County bridges are in far worse shape than the US average. Find out which ones

What's happening to the bridge?

The outside walls of the bridge will be taken off and the existing sidewalks will come off as well, according to IDOT engineer Mark Otten. The median will then be dismantled and shifted over on the bridge.

"This looks like a pretty simple project and it's actually a very complex project," Otten said. "The bridge itself is made up of multiple spans, some of them are on curves; because of all that, there is a lot of different design consideration and structural considerations to take into account."

The Bob Michel Bridge was built in 1993 and connects the area near Peoria's Warehouse District to downtown East Peoria across the Illinois River. The bridge is named after former Republican congressman Rep. Robert H. Michel, who served in the Illinois 18th District from 1981 to 1995.

Karen Dvorsky, the bureau chief of program development at IDOT, said this round of construction is a "deck rehabilitation" project aimed at improving bicycle and pedestrian access to the bridge.

"Having the 5-foot sidewalk adjacent to the 5-foot shoulder that serves the bicycle lane, it's uncomfortable because both are narrow," Dvorsky said. "You've got two different levels and both are narrow, so by putting them both on the same level and then providing the concrete barrier between the bikes and pedestrians and the vehicle traffic, it'll just make people a lot more comfortable."

'End of its repairable life': Old Illinois River bridge getting $128 million replacement

Dvorsky said what makes the project complicated is the amount of steel that will have to be dealt with during construction.

"We're taking the bridge, as is, and we're reallocating," Dvorsky said. "We're taking the space for the sidewalk and putting it over on the other side, we're narrowing up the lanes ever so slightly from 12-foot driving lanes to 11-foot and the shoulders decrease from about 5-foot to 3.5-foot shoulders."

Traffic detours have not been finalized yet.

How is the bridge being paid for?

The federal government is footing most of $19 million going into the bridge project, with the Illinois expected to pay $3.8 million of that figure.

Money was secured for the project through the 2019 Illinois Capital Bill.

Comments / 1

