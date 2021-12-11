ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tornado Photos, Videos Show Severe Damage Across Mayfield, Kentucky

By Brendan Cole
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rLreT_0dKCKehg00

A tornado has torn through Mayfield, Kentucky , with pictures and video shared on social media showing the extent of the damage.

The devastation caused by the severe weather has been accompanied by a significant loss of life. The death toll may exceed 50, according to Governor Andy Beshear.

He later told a news conference, there could be as many as between 70 and 100 dead across five or more counties.

Just before midnight Friday, Beshear had issued a state of emergency and activated the Kentucky National Guard and other agencies to deal with the devastation.

"The damage is significant and we expect multiple fatalities," he said in a news conference, adding that Graves County and "specifically the city of Mayfield have been hit really hard."

"This is going to be some of the worst tornado damage that we have seen in a long time," he added. The tornado struck the city at around 9.30 p.m. local time Friday, impacting municipal buildings and homes.

WPSD Local 6 tweeted images of fallen trees, smashed building windows and scattered debris in the city of around 10,000 people.

The station said that the Graves County Emergency Management Office advised local residents who can walk safely to head to the fire station where buses were available to take them to safety.

Video posted on Facebook video from inside a candle factory in the city illustrated the fear faced by people trapped by debris

A number of voices can be heard in the clip which is mostly in darkness. A woman is heard saying "I don't know who's watching. We got hit by a hurricane. I'm at work in Mayfield and we are trapped."

"Please, get us some help," she added. Chris Jackson, a storm watcher, tweeted that emergency services arrived at the factory just before 1am.

"We have multiple cars kinda fused into a tractor-trailer, the candle factory was apparently 120,000sq ft and the entire building is gone," Jackson tweeted , "there is at least 1 vehicle sitting in what used to be the middle of the building."

Tyler Hofelich, who also follows storms, tweeted that the tornado "has lofted debris over 30,000 feet into the air," and described it as "among the most intense" ever recorded.

Just after 11:30 p.m Friday, Kentucky State Police said no fatalities were confirmed, but "loss of life is expected."

The severe weather that hit the region left a wide path of destruction. U.S Storm Watch tweeted that it was "potentially the first quad-state tornado in US history which has torn through Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee and now Kentucky."

A train was also derailed during extreme winds in Hopkins County, Kentucky, WKYT-TV reported. Meanwhile, at least one person was killed at the Monette Manor nursing home in northern Arkansas and at least five other people there sustained serious injuries.

The storms also tore down and damaged around one-third of an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, where it is believed that people are trapped inside, CBS-affiliate KMOV reported.

Update 12/11/21, 10:45 a.m. ET: This article has been updated with new images.

Comments / 1

Related
NBC News

Dramatic drone video captures deadly tornado devastation in light of day

Devastating images rarely seen outside of a fictionalized disaster film played out across televisions nationwide Saturday, as the nation woke up to see the devastation left behind by a series of catastrophic tornadoes that ripped through Kentucky and other neighboring states overnight. In Mayfield, one of Kentucky's hardest hit towns,...
ENVIRONMENT
WEHT/WTVW

Town in Tennessee exposed to tornado

HENDERSONVILLE, Tn (WEHT) – Communities in Tennessee were also hit by the storm. Mike Carlson has lived in Hendersonville for more than thirty years with his wife Thelma. He says the damage is unlike anything he’s ever seen. “Just scary. This was the first time I’ve been through any damage like this myself but I […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Island Packet Online

‘We all went flying,’ Kentucky family says after tornado sucked them out of bathroom

A Kentucky family was left shaken, bloodied, bruised and in grief after a tornado ripped them from a Dawson Springs home and sent them flying. More than 48 hours after tornadoes touched down across western Kentucky over the weekend, the family said their baby died at a hospital. The baby, whose name is Oaklynn, initially survived while being strapped in a car seat.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
State
Arkansas State
fox17.com

Seven tornadoes slam Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Seven tornadoes touched down in middle Tennessee Friday into Saturday. National Weather Service Nashville confirmed the tornadoes Sunday. While surveys will be taking place in the coming days, here is what information has been released so far. * EF-1, Humphreys County to Bucksnort, max wind 100 mph,...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tri-City Herald

‘We all went flying,’ Kentucky family says after tornado sucked them out of bathroom

A Kentucky family was left shaken, bloodied, bruised and in grief after a tornado ripped them from a Dawson Springs home and sent them flying. More than 48 hours after tornadoes touched down across western Kentucky over the weekend, the family said their baby died at a hospital. The baby, whose name is Oaklynn, initially survived while being strapped in a car seat.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
Lexington Herald-Leader

Kentucky residents report shaking tied to earthquake centered in Ohio

An earthquake in Ohio was felt by residents in northeastern Kentucky Sunday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake was reported northeast of Manchester, Ohio, just before 1 p.m., according to the Geological Survey. The organization’s community survey map featured reports from Kentucky, in areas like Mason, Lewis and Fleming counties.
KENTUCKY STATE
UPI News

How the multi-state December tornado formed

The deadly tornado outbreak of Friday spanned multiple states in the Southeast and left hundreds of miles of devastation. With tornado outbreaks of this caliber typically occurring between February and June, many are left to wonder how such a devastating outbreak could occur in December. AccuWeather's Director of Forecast Operations,...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#The Tornado#Extreme Weather#Wpsd
WISH-TV

1 tornado confirmed in Indiana’s Friday storms

CEDAR LAKE, Ind. (WISH) — A National Weather Service survey team confirmed that a weak tornado damaged trees and roofs and downed a utility pole over a nearly 5-mile path on Friday night in Lake County. No injuries were reported from the Indiana tornado, one of several across nine...
INDIANA STATE
Action News Jax

WATCH: Drone video captures tornado’s destruction in Mayfield, Kentucky

More than 30 tornadoes tore across five states late Friday and early Saturday, demolishing homes and businesses and killing at least 60, with the toll likely to increase. The town of Mayfield, Kentucky, was hit particularly hard by a tornado that the National Weather Service said stayed on the ground 227 miles through several states. That tornado started in the northeastern corner of Arkansas and moved northeast through parts of Missouri and Tennessee before tracking some 200 miles through Kentucky.
MAYFIELD, KY
Mercury News

Photos: Monstrous tornadoes leave dozens dead in five Midwest states

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — A monstrous tornado, carving a track that could rival the longest on record, ripped across the middle of the U.S. in a stormfront that killed dozens and tore apart a candle factory, crushed a nursing home, derailed a train and smashed an Amazon warehouse. In...
ENVIRONMENT
goodmorningamerica.com

Tornado victims include district judge, workers at candle factory and Amazon distribution center

Search and rescue crews are continuing to locate victims of the devastating tornados that ripped through hundreds of miles across multiple states this weekend. As many as 70 people are believed to have been killed in western Kentucky, and the death toll could exceed 100, but those numbers could also rise "significantly," Gov. Andy Beshear announced Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
BBC

Kentucky tornadoes: Man revisits destroyed home

Kentucky residents are gathering the pieces that are left of their homes after the deadly tornadoes that ripped through several US states. This tornado survivor shows BBC Washington correspondent Nomia Iqbal the remains of his house - and what he was able to retrieve from the rubble.
ENVIRONMENT
Boston Globe

Tornado death toll rises as states assess damage

"It’s devastation like none of us have ever seen before." Scores of people remained unaccounted for Sunday, but there was dwindling hope of finding them alive as recovery workers across the middle of the country resumed their search efforts after a flurry of tornadoes ripped through at least six states Friday night, killing more than 90 people.
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Kentucky tornadoes: 'It was beautiful and now it's trash'

Jerry Neal is going through the wreckage of what was once his home in Cambridge Shores, in southern Kentucky. He picks up some Christmas decorations - two Father Christmas tree baubles and blue beads. "The heart's gone out of Christmas," he says. Things have not been the same since his...
ENVIRONMENT
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
656K+
Followers
73K+
Post
693M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy