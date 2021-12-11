ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodge County, GA

State celebrates Dodge County boat ramp re-opening

 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fXLUa_0dKCKZEv00

EASTMAN — County officials and Georgia Department of Natural Resources representatives recently celebrated the re-opening of the Ochise Landing Boat Ramp in Dodge County. This ramp will give boaters, paddlers and anglers improved access to the Ocmulgee River and be an overall benefit to Dodge County.

This ramp originally was constructed by using concrete slabs taken from a nearby airport runway demolition project and for several decades has served as a county-operated public boat ramp. Since 2017, the facility has been under lease from Dodge County to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. There were challenges during the planning and construction phase, including flooding issues that delayed the renovation work. Once water levels returned to near normal, the ramp was completed.

This facility includes a 16-foot-wide concrete boat ramp. The area has approximately eight parking spaces for trailered vehicles, plus five additional car spaces, with ADA parking also available. The area will be accessible to the public 24 hours a day, seven days a week. This reach of the lower Ocmulgee River is particularly popular with anglers as species of sunfish, black bass, black crappie and catfish are common.

The installation of boat ramps improves access to waterways, helping facilitate fishing participation in Georgia’s exceptional fishing resources. Additionally, the availability of ramps in a community brings visitors to those areas, as well as increased economic benefit.

The Ochise Landing boat ramp was constructed using federal Sport Fish Restoration funds and matching state funds.

The taxes paid by outdoors enthusiasts on items like fishing equipment and boat fuel are returned to Georgia based, in part, on how many licenses the state sells. DNR encourages hunters and anglers to buy a license (www.GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com) to make sure the dollars stay in Georgia.

The Ochise Landing Boat Ramp is accessed from Georgia 230 south of Hawkinsville (location coordinates 32.08335, -83.30028). To find a boat ramp anywhere in Georgia, download the Outdoors GA app (http://georgiawildlife.com/outdoors-ga-app) or click on “Boat Ramps” at https://georgiawildlife.com/boating/boater-resources.

Comments / 0

