ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

CLEARED: Car crash on I-84 West in Hartford caused lane closure Saturday morning

By Hannah St. Jean
WTNH
WTNH
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KZFkZ_0dKCKXTT00

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The left lane on I-84 West in Hartford was closed due to a car crash between exits 50 and 48.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CT DOT) reported the crash Saturday at 6:21 a.m.

CT DOT reported there was one car involved in the crash.

There is no word yet on injuries or the cause of the incident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hartford, CT
Sports
Local
Connecticut Traffic
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
State
Connecticut State
Hartford, CT
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#I 84#Ctdot#Ct Dot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
WTNH

Police: Woman drove into river at Niagara Falls on purpose

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — A woman who died when her car went into the icy rapids above Niagara Falls likely drove into the river on purpose, authorities said Thursday. The New York State Park Police said “entry into the water appears to be an intentional act,” and an investigation was ongoing. The driver, a […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
WTNH

WTNH

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy