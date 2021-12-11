CLEARED: Car crash on I-84 West in Hartford caused lane closure Saturday morning

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The left lane on I-84 West in Hartford was closed due to a car crash between exits 50 and 48.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CT DOT) reported the crash Saturday at 6:21 a.m.

CT DOT reported there was one car involved in the crash.

There is no word yet on injuries or the cause of the incident.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.