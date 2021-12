Even though it's probably warm enough to float — for the hardy river runners among us — the Wilson Boat Ramp is closed to motorized travel for the season. The reason is seasonal wildlife closures, Teton County said in a Tuesday press release. As the seasons change from fall to winter, some public lands are closed to protect wintering ungulates like elk and mule deer, which depend on their fat reserves during the coldest, snowiest months.

TETON COUNTY, WY ・ 11 DAYS AGO