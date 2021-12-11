ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Why Rockford Boylan's Dean Lowry is playing his best football for Green Bay Packers

By Jay Taft, Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
 2 days ago

Dean Lowry, the former Boylan star now in his sixth year in the NFL, is quietly having the best season of his career , rarely coming off the field when the Green Bay Packers defense is on duty.

The Packers, in turn, may be making a lot of noise while doing it, but they are following Lowry's lead and are also having a powerful season. They are looking to lock up a postseason bid with a win over the rival Bears this Sunday night.

"I'm feeling good," Lowry said, "and we're playing good."

Lowry, the longest-tenured Packer defender along with Kenny Clark, has played 91 NFL games in his six seasons headed into Sunday's matchup with Chicago. And he just so happens to be 10-1 against the Bears, who he had his lone interception against back in 2019.

More football: How this Freeport star landed on the best NCAA football team in Division II

Headed into the big game this weekend, Lowry helped sort out just why he's having such a good season this year. Here's what he had to say:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=030JMR_0dKCKGiM00

Staying healthy

Lowry has only missed one game in his five-plus seasons in the NFL , and that was in his rookie season. That's a very impressive feat for someone who plays on either side of the line.

While three other members of the Packers defensive line have missed time due to injuries or COVID-19-related absences this year, Lowry has remained a staple up front. According to pro-football-reference.com, Lowry has been on the field for 460 snaps this season, 60.05% of the Packers' defensive plays, ninth most for a defensive player, and second only behind Clark on the D-line.

More Lowry: Rockford has four players in the NFL. Meet them here.

"I've been able to stay solid, and stay out there," said Lowry, who never missed a game while leading Boylan to state football titles back in 2010 and 2011. "It's really important in my spot to be consistent, and I've been able to do that... This year, though, I do feel like I've been making some plays."

Lowry has 31 tackles, with 19 solo stops, and three sacks through just 12 games. He had a career-high 46 tackles with 22 solos in 2019, and he's already tied for his most sacks in a season with last year's total.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XJuoa_0dKCKGiM00

Staying hungry

The Packers restructured Lowry’s deal over the summer, converting about $3M of his $4M base salary into a signing bonus to create more cap space this year. His cap hit would go up to nearly $8M if they decide to keep Lowry next year.

But, the Rockford product insists he's taking this year just like any other.

"Most NFL veterans will tell you that every year is a contract year," Lowry said. "I always want to play well and show what I can do.

"I think I am this year."

And he's helped his team play itself into great shape. Green Bay (9-3), coming off its bye week, can assure itself of at least one extra playoff game this year by beating Chicago (4-8) this weekend. The way the Packers are playing of late, however, many are picking them to have a lot more than just one playoff game.

"That's the culture here: we're playing for the long run," Lowry said. "For the most part, we're hunkered down in a big way right now."

The Packers have the No. 7-ranked overall defense, allowing 321.7 yards per game, and they're fifth in scoring, holding opponents to 20.2 points per game.

Getting smarter

Lowry has always been an intelligent football player. He was an honor student at Boylan, went to shine both on the field and in the classroom at a prestigious academic university, Northwestern , and he has played every position on the line for multiple complex defensive schemes in Green Bay.

And, he always seems to be in the right place on the field.

"It's because I've seen it all, especially in my six years in the NFL," Lowry said. "It just feel good to be one of the staples out here."

By the numbers: Dean Lowry

(All with the Green Bay Packers)

2016: 15 games; 7 tackles (5 solo); 2 sacks; 1 pass defensed

2017: 16 games; 31 tackles (17 solo); 2 sacks; 2 PD

2018: 16 games; 39 tackles (26 solo); 3 PD; 1 FF; 1 FR

2019: 16 games; 46 tackles (22 solo); 3 PD; 1 INT; 1 FR

2020: 16 games; 34 tackles (12 solo); 3 sacks; 2 PD

2021: (Through 12 games) 31 tackles (19 solo); 3 sacks; 2 PD; 1 FR

Jay Taft: jtaft@rrstar.com ; @JayTaft

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Why Rockford Boylan's Dean Lowry is playing his best football for Green Bay Packers

Comments / 0

Rockford Register Star

Rockford Register Star

