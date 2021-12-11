ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How much is that little doggie on the internet? It could be more than you bargained for

By Dennis Horton
 2 days ago
it is that time of year when some lucky puppy or kitten will find a happy home. It’s Christmas, and it will be to the delight of their new family – maybe.

Some scams are evergreen. One of those is the “Puppy Scam.”

That’s why every year at this time we update the BBB Pet Scam Study. Surprising information this year. The biggest group of victims are 25-44 years old with an average loss of $1,088.

These individuals were on the losing end of an online purchase. The updated study points out that buying a pet on the internet is extremely risky. A popular online pet scam is when an online search ends with a would-be pet owner paying hundreds of dollars or more to adopt a pet that ultimately doesn’t exist.

These scams can cost victims money and heartache as they are especially pervasive during the holiday season, when families may be looking to add a furry family member as a gift.

People currently shopping for pets online are very likely to encounter a scam listing in an online ad or website. Knowing the red flags associated with this scam can help consumers avoid disappointment and losing their money.

Online shopping scam reports to BBB Scam Tracker have skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, and pet scams make up 35% of those reports in 2021.

While pet scam-related reports are down slightly from 2020, they are expected to be double this year to those in 2019, and more than four times as many as 2017, when BBB published its first investigative study about online puppy scams.

Scammers frequently capitalize on high demand during the holidays by posting pictures of pets in Christmas hats and other gear. One thing to keep in mind, when a would-be pet parent pursues the listing, the scammer refuses to let the consumer meet the pet before buying — often claiming this is because of COVID-19 considerations.

The scammer claims that they must use a pet delivery agency of some kind, often an airline. BBB Scam Tracker has received many reports of fake web pages impersonating real businesses for this purpose.

The scammer also may demand fees for vaccinations or other last-minute “needs.” Ultimately, the pet does not exist, and the consumer has lost money and emotional investment.

While 82% of pet scam reports involved dogs, other reports included cats, birds and even iguanas.

Just like in other online fraud, scammers increasingly ask for payment through untraceable cash apps such as Zelle, Google Pay, Cash App, Venmo and Apple Pay.

A review of Scam Tracker data finds that the vast majority of reports listed Zelle as the payment method involving the purchase of online pets. This is actually a worldwide problem, but due to high demand the U.S. imports 1 million dogs each year.

However, the number of available dogs is down because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suspended imports of dogs to the U.S. from 100 countries deemed at high risk of rabies.

Fewer dogs translates into a window of opportunity for scammers. So, you don’t have a disappointing Christmas do these things:

  • See the pet in person before paying any money. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, consider a video call with the seller so you can see the seller and the actual pet for sale. Since scammers are not likely to comply with the request, this may help avoid a scam.
  • Do a reverse image search of the photo of the pet and search for a distinctive phrase in the description.
  • Do research to get a sense of a fair price for the breed you are considering. Think twice if someone advertises a purebred dog for free or at a deeply discounted price … it could be a fraudulent offer.
  • Check out one of the local animal shelter online for pets you can meet before adopting.

Torch Awards

A reminder you still have time to nominate a business for the BBB’s 2021 Torch Awards for Marketplace Ethics.

It’s an award given to businesses that exemplify the best in ethical business practices. They treat their customers, employees, vendors, and competitors the right way.

Have a business you appreciate — show them.

If you are a business and think you are deserving you can self-nominate. Go to BBB.org and click on the Torch Awards link.

Dennis Horton is director of the Rockford Regional Office of the Better Business Bureau.

Community Policy