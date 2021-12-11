ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christus Spohn Health System hosting nursing recruiting event

By Christopher Howley, Corpus Christi Caller Times
 2 days ago

Are you a nursing professional looking for your next role in the medial field?

The Christus Spohn Health System is hosting a nursing open house event Dec. 13 with hopes of recruiting registered nurses trained in surgical services.

The event is scheduled for 4-7 p.m. at Katz 21 on Spohn Drive.

Those seeking a nursing career will have an opportunity to meet with clinical directors to learn more about available positions at the system's South and Shoreline locations.

Corpus Christi news: Dr. Hector P. Garcia Foundation announces 2022 Legacy Luncheon keynote speaker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10cz53_0dKCK2RR00

More: Thomas-Spann Clinic joins Christus Trinity Clinic medical group

To register for the open house, visit the Christus Spohn Facebook page.

For more information about the event, call 361-881-3196.

Christopher Howley covers entertainment and community news in South Texas. Support more coverage like this at Caller.com/subscribe .

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Christus Spohn Health System hosting nursing recruiting event

