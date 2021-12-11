Bison boys open new hardwood season with victory over Flathead

The one thing the Great Falls High School boys' basketball team did not want to do was the open the 2021-22 season the same way the 2020-21 season ended.

Don't worry. They didn't.

Thanks to junior big man Reed Harris, senior point guard Cale Gundlach, Garrett Nelson, and the rest of the Bison's supporting cast, Great Falls High held off Kalispell Flathead 57-47 Friday night in the Class AA nonconference opener for both teams at Bill Swarthout Fieldhouse.

It's quite a different scenario than the one they faced last March on the other side of the river at Pacific Steel and Recycling Arena, when a Billings Skyview player blocked a Bison shot to preserve the Falcons' 62-60 win in the state championship game.

It's also a long way from March to December ... and vice versa.

Harris, a 6-6 junior post, was not shy about putting the ball up from anywhere on the floor - in the paint, inside the arc, outside the arc, and yes: even over the rim - and finished with a game-high 19 points.

"I'm really happy with how we played," Harris said. "I kind of underestimated us going into the game, because I knew that we had a lot of people that haven't experienced varsity (basketball) before.

"But they came out and showed me that they knew what they were doing, so ... I'm proud."

Harris' line for Friday's game included seven field goals, including one 3-pointer and three slam dunks that didn't just rock the rim - they rocked the entire building.

The quarterback for the Bison football team hinted that the fall season motivated him.

"I had a couple of good chances to get some dunks," Harris added. "After a somewhat subpar football season, I feel like, during basketball season, I definitely need to show people who I am."

Those dunks included a resounding two-hand slam off an alley-oop pass from Gundlach.

"We came out of a timeout, and I told Cale to look for me on the baseline to throw the alley-oop," Harris said. "It worked out, and I was really happy once it hit."

Gundlach, who drained a pair of trifectas on his way to an 11-point performance, said Harris and him work on the alley-oop "from time to time.

"Reed told me, 'Hey, if you see me across that court, throw me the lob,'" the 5-11 guard said. "And I said, 'Okay, I'll find you."

Head coach Bob Howard said it was a good game, as first games go: "We had a lot of good things, a lot of people played, a lot of people scored ... a lot of positives, a lot of things to work on."

Harris and Gundlach agreed.

"I need to work on getting in the paint more," Harris, also a good ball handler, said. "I tend to leak out sometimes, but that will be something I get to work on in practice."

Gundlach was also happy, but there's some things that need to improve: "We played pretty good. It was a little bit sloppy, but it's kind of what to expect in the first game. We do have a lot of things to clean up, but we're going to be a good team this year."

Nelson, a 6-1 senior, added 10 markers, while fellow senior Garrett Stone nailed a pair from downtown and finished with a half-dozen.

Overall, Howard wasn't ready to start pulling his hair out: "It wasn't too bad; not unexpected. Kalispell came out and they put a lot of pressure on the ball, and we had some mistakes, but overall, we handled it, we made some shots, so it was good."

Noah Cummings, the Braves' 6-4 sophomore forward, got all of his team-high 14 points via seven made field goals. Senior Gavin Chouinard, a 6-3 guard, drained three from deep for 13 points.

The Bison wrapped up their opening weekend Saturday with a matinee game against the Glacier Wolfpack.

BISON 57, BRAVES 47

Flathead 8 14 10 15 - 47

Great Falls 11 26 9 11 - 57

Kalispell Flathead (0-1) - Drew Lowry 1 2-2 5, Noah Cummings 7 0-0 14, Gavin Chouinard 4 2-5 13, Brody Thornsberry 1 0-0 2, Lyric Ersland 0 2-2 2, Luca Zoeller 3 0-0 6, Joseph Hansen 0 5-6 5. Totals: 16 11-13 47.

Great Falls High (1-0) - Ashton Platt 1 0-0 2, Cale Gundlach 4 1-3 11, Garrett Stone 3 0-1 6. Garrett Nelson 3 4-6 10, Rafe Longin 0 2-2 2, Gatlin Sutherland 0 2-4 2, Reed Harris 7 4-7 19, Keaton Stuckman 2 1-1 5. Totals: 19 14-24 57.

3-point goals - Lowry, Chouinard 3; Gundlach 2, Stone 2, Harris. Fouled out - Cummings, Zoeller, Hansen.

