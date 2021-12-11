ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Mark Meadows' revealing Jan. 6 House committee flip-flop

By Glenn Kirschner
MSNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe House’s investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has prompted some surprising behavior from individuals with insider information about attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Some witnesses make decisions one day only to reverse course the next, while others seem to be making choices contrary to...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 199

Ultimate One⚓
2d ago

Meadows can fight it all he wants to, because in the end, the documents and texts will show him as a traitor to this country and the same goes for the rest of them!

Reply(24)
105
Joplin Scott
2d ago

Not for better healthcare; not for greater wages or better employment; not for better (or fair) housing; not for better food or clean water; not for better schools or educational opportunities; not for greater aid for pandemic relief; not for a more stable and accessible infrastructure; but for a wealthy man who wouldn't give them the time of day if he didn't need them to stay in power and out of court.😔

Reply(8)
72
uncle grape
2d ago

constant flip-flops and decisions contrary to their own best interests. sounds how Trump's brain works. is this what you want our country to look? not in my house.

Reply(4)
42
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Post

Mark Meadows’s coverup of Trump’s coup attempt is falling apart

In his new book, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows offers up a version of Donald Trump’s conduct on Jan. 6 that is almost comically sanitized. In his telling, the rioters attacked the Capitol with “absolutely no urging” from Trump, and the notion that Trump sought to incite them to disrupt his loss is purely an invention of the “Fake News.”
POTUS
MSNBC

Yet another anti-election memo from Team Trump comes to the fore

It's obviously a problem that Team Trump prepared and disseminated anti-election memos in the wake of the 2020 presidential election. But compounding the problem is the sheer volume of the documents. Right off the bat, there's John Eastman, one of Trump's controversial attorneys, who wrote an outrageous memo, which was...
POTUS
POLITICO

Mark Meadows’ attorney wants the Jan. 6 panel to hold off on its contempt referral for the former Trump chief of staff.

Be prepared for the committee not to listen. Mail call: George Terwilliger, the attorney for Mark Meadows, laid out his side’s argument against the select panel investigating Jan. 6 in a seven-page letter Monday morning. As Terwilliger sees it, the committee’s scheduled vote tonight to hold Meadows in criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with its subpoenas would be “contrary to law” for two reasons: 1) the information the committee wants may be privileged; and 2) The Justice Department has, for decades, argued that senior presidential advisers — including former ones — cannot be compelled to testify by Congress.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House
The Atlantic

What Mark Meadows Is Learning the Hard Way

One of the emblematic phenomena of Donald Trump’s presidency was the weeks (or sometimes fortnights) of chaos, when it seemed like the administration was struck by a new crisis every day, like watching a Wile E. Coyote supercut, except occasionally with real ordnance. Trump is out of the White...
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Ex-Army Guy Behind Insane Jan. 6 PowerPoint Claims He Briefed Meadows

A retired U.S. army colonel routinely briefed then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on a plot to overturn the 2020 election results, he told the Washington Post. Philip Waldron claimed he was part of a team that briefed Trump’s inner circle on a PowerPoint offering ways to contest the election results, a presentation that made its way to Meadows (though Waldron said he did not send it). Waldron also said he spoke to Meadows “maybe eight to 10 times” the night before the insurrection. The disclosure was made after the House committee investigating the insurrection revealed this week that Meadows received the PowerPoint by email. His lawyer did not dispute that, and said it was turned over because it was not privileged communications. The connection showed Meadows was closely communicating with those pushing baseless theories on how to reinstall former President Donald Trump, something Meadows himself insisted to government and election officials as a possible outcome.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Washington Post

Distinguished persons of the week: The D.C. Circuit shuts down Trump

The Supreme Court may have lost its luster due to its blatant partisanship, but lower federal court judges are consistently upholding the Constitution and not allowing Jan. 6 to go down the memory hole. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. The three-judge U.S. Court of Appeals...
POTUS
MSNBC

Revelations raise new questions about Mark Meadows, Jan. 6

When it comes to the investigation into the Jan. 6 attack, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has been a little indecisive in recent weeks. A month ago, for example, the North Carolina Republican defied a subpoena from the bipartisan committee investigating the assault on the Capitol. He then changed direction and agreed to start cooperating with the congressional probe.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy