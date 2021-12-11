Thousands lost power in the Tri-State region Saturday

After severe storms hit the Tri-State early Saturday morning, thousands of residents in the Greater Cincinnati region lost power.

As of 2:40 p.m. Saturday afternoon, Duke Energy reported 4,568 customers were without power, stemming from 224 active outages throughout the region. In Cincinnati, the largest outage clusters were on the west side of the city, comprising more than 1,000 of the outages region-wide.

By 8:20 p.m., most of those outages were resolved, with Duke Energy reporting 463 customers without power and 56 active outages. By then, the region in the area most affected by power outages was Colerain, which reported 247 homes without power.

High winds persisted through the region Saturday, hindering Duke Energy's ability to restore power to homes. Duke Energy said it hopes as wind velocities diminish through the day, crews will be able to restore service more efficiently.

Indiana reported thousands of outages on Saturday, but most of the outages located within the Tri-State area were resolved by the afternoon.

Over 56,000 were without power in all of Kentucky on Saturday morning after four tornadoes hit the state , killing at least 50 people, with the number expected to grow between 70-100. Gov. Beshear has declared a State of Emergency and has asked President Biden for an emergency declaration from the federal government.

During a 5 a.m. press conference on Saturday, Beshear said emergency crews were already headed to Western Kentucky to assist in rescuing people trapped in buildings. He said crews were also on their way to help clear debris and restore power.

Many of the outages were due to a major tornado that hit Mayfield in Graves County.

You can keep track of the Duke Energy area outage map here.

