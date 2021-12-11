Book Look: Power balance between federal, state discussed in new Revolutionary War books

Two important books about the Revolutionary War and the founding of America have been published in 2021, written by two different professors with long and distinguished careers.

The first is “The Cause, 1773-1783" by Joseph Ellis. It will be the primary focus of this review. The second book is “Power and Liberty, Constitutionalism in the American Revolution” by Gordon S. Wood, who is universally recognized as America's premier constitutional scholar.

Both of these books should appeal to readers who want accurate interpretations of the era based upon facts rather than the current vogue, which is an interpretation of opinions disguised as facts.

I have become very intrigued with the American Revolution against England because, until recently, historians have stressed the battles fought and the failure of the Articles of Confederation, but not the evolution of thinking that led America to invent a government model that resembled the one we deposed, absent the king.

For most of the last 200 years, our historians avoided the word “cause” in writing about the era. The first advancement of The Causes, Ellis explains, "was short for the ‘Common Cause,’ a phrase that came into vogue when England imposed a blockade on the Boston Harbor."

The phrase then evolved into the central theme of the “Common Sense” papers of Thomas Paine:

"The cause of America is in good measure the cause of all mankind," and later, "The sun never shined on a cause of greater worth."

To the average colonist, "The Cause" was an effort to convince England to abandon its taxation without representation policies. To Thomas Paine, "The Cause" was beyond America. It was directed to all downtrodden countries and territories that were governed/owned by imperialistic nations, for the most part European countries. But in the minds of the intellectuals that ultimately took over the revolution -- Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, James Madison, Alexander Hamilton, et al -- "The Cause" was an invention of a totally new country, not tied to kings, queens, emperors, Bismarcks and czars.

As the Revolutionary War ground on through seven long years, it was also clear to the new nation advocates that they needed George Washington's tacit support.

At this point, past historians have done us a disservice. They have written about how the Articles of Confederation failed the 13 colonies, which they did, and about how a group of men met in Philadelphia to invent a new nation.

I long believed the story that Madison showed up with boxes of books and guided the thinking until we emerged with the constitution. True, Madison knew more about governments than anyone else. But as both Ellis and Wood point out, every colony organized itself during the Revolutionary War and most had governors and bicameral legislatures.

What they needed to ascertain was how to balance the powers between the federal government and the states. There were no historical examples to rely upon. By the way, Madison was frustrated by the final result. He thought it gave too much power to the states.

Brilliant as were the leaders who gathered in Philadelphia, they failed the country they invented in one major way -- slavery. They were forced into accepting slavery as a better alternative than disintegration of the colonial states, in which case the Revolutionary War would have been for naught. They also gambled that slavery was in decline throughout South America. Slavery was in decline in Virginia, which was one of the traditional southern colonies. There were reasons to for the founding fathers not to blow up the Philadelphia Convention, for that would have happened. Even some northern states might have taken the walk.

Wood, in his book “Power and Liberty,” notes that although 90% of the Black slaves lived in the South, northern colonies possessed nearly 50,000 slaves.

In 1867, 9% of the population of Philadelphia was enslaved. Going into the Revolutionary War, Rhode Island and New Jersey had large slavery populations; the city of New York had 15% of its population in slavery. It is common knowledge that Washington, Jefferson and Madison owned slaves. But many northern leaders also did, including John Hancock, Robert Livingston and John Dickerson, all founding fathers.

Compromise is a requirement in a democratic republic. Our founding fathers, faced with country versus no country, compromised. It was a bet that the founders should have eventually won. All of South America peacefully transitioned from slavery to freedom in the 1820s. The United States did not, and we have born the fruits of that moral decision through a Civil War, a Jim Crow era, the segregation of public facilities and multiple civil rights movements

In summary, the constitutional process was jump-started when a handful of men -- Washington, Madison, Hamilton, Franklin and Jefferson -- concluded that a national government was the fulfillment, not the betrayal of The Cause. Seven long years of grueling war, fought under the disastrous Articles of Confederation, finally convinced the delegates to the Constitutional Convention that the United States could survive only with a powerful central government in every respect except slavery.

“The Cause” by Joseph J. Ellis, Liveright Publishing, 2021, 365 pages, $30.

“Power and Liberty” by Gordon S. Wood, Oxford University Press, 2021, 228 pages, $24.95.

For January I plan to review the crime novel thriller “A Slow Fire Burning” by Paula Hawkins, also author of “The Girl on the Train.”

Donus Roberts is a former teacher, current advisor to the ABC Book Club, an avid reader/collector of books, owner of DDR Books. He encourages reader contact at ddrbooks@wat.midco.net.