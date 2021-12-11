ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Book Look: Power balance between federal, state discussed in new Revolutionary War books

By Donus Roberts
Watertown Public Opinion
Watertown Public Opinion
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25TSfN_0dKCIbz500

Two important books about the Revolutionary War and the founding of America have been published in 2021, written by two different professors with long and distinguished careers.

The first is “The Cause, 1773-1783" by Joseph Ellis. It will be the primary focus of this review. The second book is “Power and Liberty, Constitutionalism in the American Revolution” by Gordon S. Wood, who is universally recognized as America's premier constitutional scholar.

Both of these books should appeal to readers who want accurate interpretations of the era based upon facts rather than the current vogue, which is an interpretation of opinions disguised as facts.

I have become very intrigued with the American Revolution against England because, until recently, historians have stressed the battles fought and the failure of the Articles of Confederation, but not the evolution of thinking that led America to invent a government model that resembled the one we deposed, absent the king.

For most of the last 200 years, our historians avoided the word “cause” in writing about the era. The first advancement of The Causes, Ellis explains, "was short for the ‘Common Cause,’ a phrase that came into vogue when England imposed a blockade on the Boston Harbor."

The phrase then evolved into the central theme of the “Common Sense” papers of Thomas Paine:

"The cause of America is in good measure the cause of all mankind," and later, "The sun never shined on a cause of greater worth."

To the average colonist, "The Cause" was an effort to convince England to abandon its taxation without representation policies. To Thomas Paine, "The Cause" was beyond America. It was directed to all downtrodden countries and territories that were governed/owned by imperialistic nations, for the most part European countries. But in the minds of the intellectuals that ultimately took over the revolution -- Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, James Madison, Alexander Hamilton, et al -- "The Cause" was an invention of a totally new country, not tied to kings, queens, emperors, Bismarcks and czars.

As the Revolutionary War ground on through seven long years, it was also clear to the new nation advocates that they needed George Washington's tacit support.

At this point, past historians have done us a disservice. They have written about how the Articles of Confederation failed the 13 colonies, which they did, and about how a group of men met in Philadelphia to invent a new nation.

I long believed the story that Madison showed up with boxes of books and guided the thinking until we emerged with the constitution. True, Madison knew more about governments than anyone else. But as both Ellis and Wood point out, every colony organized itself during the Revolutionary War and most had governors and bicameral legislatures.

What they needed to ascertain was how to balance the powers between the federal government and the states. There were no historical examples to rely upon. By the way, Madison was frustrated by the final result. He thought it gave too much power to the states.

Brilliant as were the leaders who gathered in Philadelphia, they failed the country they invented in one major way -- slavery. They were forced into accepting slavery as a better alternative than disintegration of the colonial states, in which case the Revolutionary War would have been for naught. They also gambled that slavery was in decline throughout South America. Slavery was in decline in Virginia, which was one of the traditional southern colonies. There were reasons to for the founding fathers not to blow up the Philadelphia Convention, for that would have happened. Even some northern states might have taken the walk.

Wood, in his book “Power and Liberty,” notes that although 90% of the Black slaves lived in the South, northern colonies possessed nearly 50,000 slaves.

In 1867, 9% of the population of Philadelphia was enslaved. Going into the Revolutionary War, Rhode Island and New Jersey had large slavery populations; the city of New York had 15% of its population in slavery. It is common knowledge that Washington, Jefferson and Madison owned slaves. But many northern leaders also did, including John Hancock, Robert Livingston and John Dickerson, all founding fathers.

Compromise is a requirement in a democratic republic. Our founding fathers, faced with country versus no country, compromised. It was a bet that the founders should have eventually won. All of South America peacefully transitioned from slavery to freedom in the 1820s. The United States did not, and we have born the fruits of that moral decision through a Civil War, a Jim Crow era, the segregation of public facilities and multiple civil rights movements

In summary, the constitutional process was jump-started when a handful of men -- Washington, Madison, Hamilton, Franklin and Jefferson -- concluded that a national government was the fulfillment, not the betrayal of The Cause. Seven long years of grueling war, fought under the disastrous Articles of Confederation, finally convinced the delegates to the Constitutional Convention that the United States could survive only with a powerful central government in every respect except slavery.

“The Cause” by Joseph J. Ellis, Liveright Publishing, 2021, 365 pages, $30.

“Power and Liberty” by Gordon S. Wood, Oxford University Press, 2021, 228 pages, $24.95.

For January I plan to review the crime novel thriller “A Slow Fire Burning” by Paula Hawkins, also author of “The Girl on the Train.”

Donus Roberts is a former teacher, current advisor to the ABC Book Club, an avid reader/collector of books, owner of DDR Books. He encourages reader contact at ddrbooks@wat.midco.net.

Comments / 0

Related
TIME

The ‘First Thanksgiving’ Story Covers Up the All Too Real Violence in Early America

The 17th century is having a moment. In 2019, the world observed the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans in Virginia. This year marks 400 years since English Pilgrims and Wampanoags allegedly sat down to a three-day feast in territory the immigrants called Plymouth. These events have drawn extraordinary public attention . But each only makes sense when seen in the context of a century that defined enduring aspects of American life, especially European colonists’ efforts to take possession of Indigenous lands.
SOCIETY
The Conversation U.S.

Stephen Sondheim's 'Assassins' lays bare the bizarre role of guns in American culture

Long before the numbing regularity of school shootings, the Kyle Rittenhouse trial and the current Supreme Court debate over whether to further relax gun laws, composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim was sounding the alarm about the role of guns in American culture. Sondheim, who died on Nov. 26, 2021, had a knack for using stage and song to explore America’s dark, violent underbelly. One of his lesser-known works, “Assassins,” just started a new run off-Broadway by the Classic Stage Company. Originally produced in 1990, the musical is a collective biography of the historical figures who attempted to assassinate U.S. presidents, four...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Book World: The danger of American nostalgia for World War II

- - - 'Looking for the Good War" is a remarkable book, from its title and subtitle to its last words some 350 pages later. It is a stirring indictment of American sentimentality about war, written by an English professor who teaches Homer, Shakespeare and Styron to future officers of the U.S. Army. Elizabeth Samet is a professor of English at West Point. Her classroom high above the Hudson River must be a lively spot.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Washington Post

Schools shouldn’t eliminate racist, White men from history lessons. But they shouldn’t be the main voices, either.

About US is a forum to explore issues of race and identity in the United States. Sign up for the newsletter. My son looked up from his school assignment: Draw a person from the Yaocomaco tribe based on descriptions from the journal entries of one of Maryland’s early European settlers. The settler, Father Andrew White, was a Jesuit priest who encountered the Indigenous tribe along the banks of the Chesapeake Bay in 1634.
SOCIETY
TIME

America Learned the Wrong Lessons From Pearl Harbor—And the World Is Still Living With the Consequences

On Tuesday, December 7, 2021, we will remember Pearl Harbor, the 1941 Japanese attack on the U.S. naval base on Oahu, Hawaii, for the eightieth time. It is a ritual remembrance that has much to reveal about Americans’ present-day understanding of themselves and their country’s role in the world, especially at a moment when we are also trying to understand the exit from Afghanistan. What happens on such anniversaries reveals the double edge of a nation’s memory, which offers a sense of strength and unity even as it tends to foreclose a certain kind of future.
POLITICS
Mashed

How Coffee Helped Win The Civil War

Coffee, alone among beverages, holds a unique place in our lives. It's arguably the last remaining socially acceptable addiction and is something most of us consider an indispensable part of our routines. Our day isn't truly underway until we have that cup in our hand and the first few sips of this magical elixir is inside of us.
DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paula Hawkins
Person
Thomas Paine
Person
Thomas Jefferson
Person
James Madison
Person
Alexander Hamilton
People

Amanda Gorman Talks Simone Biles and New Book: It's 'Powerful' to Claim 'Your Vulnerability'

Poet Amanda Gorman reached a new level of celebrity after she performed at the 2021 presidential inauguration, but her work and the impetus behind her words remain the same. In an interview featured in this week's issue of PEOPLE, the 23-year-old reflects on life in the spotlight (including meeting Simone Biles) and her new book of poetry Call Us What We Carry, inspired by living in the pandemic.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
englewoodherald.net

Opinion: Looking for book ideas this season?

If you are ever looking for a great conversation starter, try asking people what they may be reading. What people read can give us great insight to their hobbies, passions, and interests, and that helps lead into a fun and engaging discussion. This is also one of those questions I find myself answering as well. Depending on when that question comes my way will determine my answer as I have been following the same reading pattern for many years now.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
mainepublic.org

Investigative journalist Sarah Chayes discusses her new book on corruption in America

Author, journalist and international expert on corruption, Sarah Chayes discusses her new book On Corruption in America--And What Is At Stake. Sarah Chayes, author; former senior associate in the Democracy and Rule of Law Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace; former Paris reporter for NPR who covered the fall of the Taliban in Afghanistan, where she later lived and worked; she also served as special advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. She wrote the prize-winning book Thieves of State: Why Corruption Threatens Global Security.
ENTERTAINMENT
davisvanguard.org

NAACP Op-Ed Denounces Bills that Oppose Teaching Critical Race Theory, Advocates for Teaching about ‘Black People During Slavery’ from Black Perspective

BALTIMORE, MD – The NAACP denounced anti-Critical Race Theory bills in an Op-Ed published this week, and advocated for teaching about “Black people during slavery” rather than teaching about “slaves,” and teaching about slavery and liberation from a Black perspective. Specifically, the op-ed took issue...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Balance#Civil War#The Revolutionary War#European
MONTCO.Today

New Book Tells Tale of Forgotten Civil War Camp in Gladwyne

New book penned about Civil War camp in Gladwyne: Back from Battle: The Forgotten Story of Pennsylvania’s Camp Discharge and the Weary Civil War Soldiers it Served. Researchers Brad Upp and Jim Remsen penned a book on the forgotten Civil War camp in Gladwyne titled Back from Battle: The Forgotten Story of Pennsylvania’s Camp Discharge and the Weary Civil War Soldiers it Served, writes Richard Ilgenfritz for the Main Line Media News.
GLADWYNE, PA
Union-Recorder

BOOKS: Leadership in War: Andrew Roberts

In "Leadership in War: Essential Lessons from Those Who Made History," historian Andrew Roberts offers a series of concise essays profiling various leaders whose successes or failures in war demonstrate qualities of leadership to follow and ones to discard respectively. The concise insights and brevity of narrative here are breathtaking...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
thehofstrachronicle.com

Hofstra professor discusses Judaism issues in new book

Dr. Sally Charnow’s recently-published book is the first biography of the French Jewish writer Edmond Fleg. // Photo courtesy of Hofstra Cultural Center. Dr. Sally Charnow, professor of history, author, editor and current co-president of the Society for French Historical Studies, presented her recently published book, “Edmond Fleg and Jewish Minority Culture in Twentieth-Century France,” during a book launch held on Zoom by the Hofstra Cultural Center on Wednesday, Nov. 17.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Mashed

The Important Lesson Abraham Lincoln Shared Using Gingerbread

Some history lessons are sweeter than others, especially when it comes to presidents and the cookies they enjoyed. Per Bake Magazine, the fifth president of the United States, James Monroe, liked his cry babies or molasses cookies; Grover Cleveland had to have his snickerdoodles; Calvin Coolidge was a fan of ice box cookies. But the story of Abraham Lincoln and his mother's gingerbread cookies might be our favorite. In fact, according to The American Table, the 16th president of the United States used these cookies to teach his political rival an important lesson.
POLITICS
hottytoddy.com

Water Valley Photographer Looking for Male Volunteers for New Book

Water Valley award-winning photographer Carolyn Drake took pictures of women she met at a local knitting group, creating a collection of photographs that appeared in her fourth book, “Knit Club,” that was shortlisted for the Paris Photo Aperture Book of the Year and Lucie Photo Book Awards. Now, she is...
WATER VALLEY, MS
Danville Commercial-News

The Book Review: Absolute winner of a war story

“Lightning Down: A World War II Story of Survival” by Tom Clavin. c.2021, St. Martin’s Press $29.99 / higher in Canada 320 pages. You can smell it in the air: rain’s on the way, maybe thunder, maybe more, but the high winds are what you hate. They make you run for shelter and pray hard. The storm’s a-coming, and in “Lightning Down” by Tom Clavin, it’s never as mild as you hope it’d be.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Watertown Public Opinion

Watertown Public Opinion

54
Followers
116
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Watertown, SD from Watertown Public Opinion.

 http://thepublicopinion.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy