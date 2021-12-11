ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ASK IRA: Are Heat getting a bang for their buck at backup center?

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 2 days ago

Q: Has Dewayne Dedmon been exposed as a starting center? — Elliott.

A: No, because there has never been pretense of Dewayne Dedmon as starting center, simply a role he has to take on at the moment, as Bam Adebayo recovers from thumb surgery. Dewayne is what he is, a serviceable backup center who provides energy off the bench and a contrast to what Bam offers in the starting lineup. In that respect, he has fulfilled his mandate since arriving last season. Had Bam been ruled out for the season, it is likely the Heat would have turned in another direction to fulfill such a full-time mandate, perhaps even attempted to preempt the Bucks with their move to DeMarcus Cousins. Eventually, Dewayne will be allowed to get back to the role he was signed to fulfill, that of quality backup center. For now, Dewayne is helping some of the time, which is exactly what is expected of someone in such a role.

Q: Can the Heat keep getting this from the bench? — Tyler.

A: Yes, as long as you don’t expect singular ongoing contributions. What the Heat have shown is that some nights it can be Caleb Martin, some nights it can by Max Strus, some nights it can be Gabe Vincent. But if the expectation is of receiving elite-level performances from each on a nightly basis, then you likely will be left disappointed. What the Heat need is the best of Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro and at least one other contributor, be that another starter or one of the aforementioned reserves.

Q: Erik Spoelstra taking the Olympic job means he’s going to be coaching for the foreseeable future. — Evan.

A: Not necessarily. Not every Olympic assistant goes on to become a head coach of the USA Basketball program. What being named to Steve Kerr’s staff with the national team means is that Erik Spoelstra gets the opportunity to get a taste of what might, or what might not, come next. But, yes, it is likely that USA Basketball would want an active NBA coach as coach of the national team. So if Spoelstra were to move solely into a front-office role, it likely would rule out the next Olympic step. To this point, Spoelstra has offered no hint of such a move.

