NFL Week 13 is in the books and another week where our trendy refs cashed for us once again. Shawn Hochuli improved to a perfect 8-0 for road underdogs as the Chargers beat the Bengals 41-22. Additionally, Ron Torbert the Under machine cashed once again as the Colts beat the Texans 31-0. The Under in that game cashed by almost a full two touchdowns. Unfortunately, Hochuli is off this week but I will find a few more betting angles in the NFL Week 14 Referee Report!

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO