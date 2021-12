The holidays are here and if you haven’t passed by dozens of poinsettias in stores yet then you will soon. It’s easy to throw caution to the wind and load your shopping cart up when you see all the beautiful shades of red, green and white. Remember, patience is a virtue and taking time to properly inspect plants for damage or imperfections will prevent the disappointment of tossing out a spent plant before the season is over.

GARDENING ・ 4 DAYS AGO