Edwardsville, IL

LIVE>> Update on collapse at Amazon warehouse during storms

KMOV
 2 days ago

Authorities provide an update on...

www.kmov.com

wsau.com

Amazon driver died in bathroom sheltering from tornado with colleagues

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (Reuters) – Amazon cargo driver Austin J. McEwen, 26, was an only child who loved to listen to rapper Mac Miller and hunt with his friends. He died trying to shelter from a powerful tornado in the bathroom at an Amazon.com warehouse on Friday night, according to a coworker.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Amazon warehouse workers slam phone ban after tornado deaths

Amazon workers are slamming the company’s ban on cellphones in work areas after a deadly tornado flattened an Illinois warehouse and killed at least six employees. The Jeff Bezos-owned company currently bans workers from using their phones on warehouse floors except during emergencies. The company, which had previously required warehouse workers to leave their phones in lockers or cars, temporarily loosened this rule during the pandemic and is now gradually re-introducing phone bans, according to Bloomberg.
ENVIRONMENT
Edwardsville, IL
Business
City
Edwardsville, IL
Local
Illinois Business
WTHI

Before-and-after images show scale of tornadoes' devastation

Dozens of people are feared dead after at least 50 tornadoes tore through eight states late Friday and early Saturday. Among the collapsed buildings is a candle factory in Kentucky, a nursing home in Arkansas and an Amazon warehouse in western Illinois. "It's changed the landscape ... here in Mayfield,"...
ENVIRONMENT
#Amazon Warehouse#Extreme Weather
hawaiitelegraph.com

Jeff Bezos says 'heartbroken' over tornado deaths at Amazon warehouse

Washington [US], December 12 (ANI): Amazon founder Jeff Bezos on Saturday expressed grief over the death of six people at an Amazon warehouse collapse in Edwardsville, Illinois, due to an ongoing wave of tornadoes in the US. "The news from Edwardsville is tragic. We're heartbroken over the loss of our...
ENVIRONMENT
uticaphoenix.net

Victims identified after 6 die in Amazon warehouse blasted by

WEATHER
Weather
Weather
Economy
Economy
Environment
Environment
Amazon
Amazon
KFVS12

Missing inmate from candle factory collapse

Mayfield, Ky. next day coverage after tornado damage. Search and recovery efforts continue in Edwardsville, Ill. following a tornado that hit an Amazon warehouse. Many residents who live in Mayfield, Ky. are left to pick up the pieces of the storm damage. Gov. Parson: At least two killed in Pemiscot...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

‘No way in hell I am relying on Amazon’: Company phone ban worries employees after six die in warehouse cave-in

At least six Amazon employees died on Friday after a warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, was struck by a tornado. The deaths have put the company under new scrutiny for its history of sometimes preventing workers from keeping their mobile phones with them on the job.The Illinois facility, not far from St Louis, Missouri, suffered immense damage during this weekend’s multi-state cluster of tornadoes. Roughly 150 yards of the building collapsed in on itself.An Amazon worker at a nearby facility told Bloomberg the collapse had raised doubts over whether Amazon’s policies, which have sometimes required workers to keep their phones...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Crews search rubble after 6 die at Illinois Amazon facility

Search efforts at an Amazon facility in Illinois where at least six people were killed in a tornado were expected to take several days, but authorities said they did not expect to find additional survivors. The company has not said how many people were in the building not far from St. Louis when the tornado hit at 8:35 p.m. Friday — part of a swarm of twisters across the Midwest and the South that leveled entire communities.Both sides of the warehouse used to prepare orders for delivery collapsed inward and the roof caved, Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford...
RETAIL

