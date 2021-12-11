ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Zackary Arthur

By Camille Moore
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZackary Arthur has been in the entertainment industry for almost a decade, but 2021 has been a major year for his career. He is the star of the new SyFy series Chucky which has brought the famous murderous doll to the small screen for the first time. Zackary’s character, Jake, is...

Best Life

Robbie Rist Played Cousin Oliver on "The Brady Bunch." See Him Now at 57.

Child actors can't possibly grasp what they're getting into when they join a TV show or movie, and that was the case tenfold for Robbie Rist of The Brady Bunch. The child actor joined the show during its final season as Cousin Oliver, a character who was so controversial that his name took on a meaning outside of the classic sitcom. The phrase "Cousin Oliver Syndrome" now refers to a sitcom adding a cute child in an attempt to boost ratings once the original child stars of the series have gotten older.
MUSIC
arcamax.com

Lizzo reveals special bond with Adele

Lizzo revealed Adele gave her "really good advice", as she gushed about them both being "supreme divas". The 'Truth Hurts' hitmaker and the 'I Drink Wine' singer, 33, struck up a friendship after meeting at a party - which Lizzo admitted she can't remember much about because she was too "drunk" - and ever since they've bonded over the "similar" stuff they've been through.
CELEBRITIES
ramascreen.com

New Poster For BEING THE RICARDOS Starring Nicole Kidman

Check out this new official poster for BEING THE RICARDOS starring Oscar winners Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem and J.K. Simmons. Amazon Studios will release BEING THE RICARDOS in theaters on December 10, 2021. Globally on Prime Video December 21, 2021. Written and Directed by Aaron Sorkin. Starring Nicole Kidman, Javier...
MOVIES
Variety

Frances McDormand Could Be the First Person Nominated for Best Picture and Acting Oscars Consecutively

A24 and Apple Original Films play double duty on the William Shakespeare adaptation of “The Tragedy of Macbeth” from Joel Coen. With A24’s awards website launching, their entire roster is listed for industry guilds and voters to consider this awards season. The studio that brought Barry Jenkins’ “Moonlight” to a best picture win and made Yuh-Jung Youn the second Asian woman to win an acting Oscar last year with “Minari” has another potentially historic event on the awards horizon. At last year’s 93rd Oscar ceremony, Frances McDormand became the first woman to be nominated for acting and producing in the same...
MOVIES
San Angelo LIVE!

Icon Vicente Fernandez Dead At 81

GUADALAJARA, JAL –– The world of Regional Mexican music is grieving the loss of the iconic Vicente Fernandez at the age of 81. Earlier this year the Mexican star sustained a major fall that left him with severe medical issues –– his family announced his passing early Sunday morning. With a career spanning more than 40 years, "El Charro de Huentitán" recorded more than 300 songs and sold 65 million albums worldwide. Fernandez also won three Grammy and eight Latin Grammys. Earlier this year, his last album "A Mis 80s" took home the Latin Grammy for Best Mariachi / Ranchera Music album. The…
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Did You Know That Ray Liotta Could Have Been Batman?

For many actors, playing a superhero is something they’ve always dreamed of. In reality, however, very few will ever actually get the opportunity. At the same time, though, there are several actors who have been given the chance to play a superhero and decided to turn it down. The legendary Ray Liotta is among them. What many people don’t know is that at one point in his career, he had the opportunity to play Batman. However, in a shocking turn of events, Liotta chose not to take advantage of the moment. Even if you’re not a big Batman fan, this is still a great story. Keep reading to learn more about h Ray Liotta could’ve been Batman.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

10 Sci-Fi Movies That Would Benefit from a Remake

Science fiction movies have always been popular in the entertainment industry. There’s something about aliens, vampires, and other supernatural characters that people just can’t seem to resist. However, since many sci-fi movies rely heavily on technology, many of them haven’t aged well over the years. After all, what is considered ‘good’ when it comes to special effects changes so frequently that it can be hard to keep up. As a result, there are quite a few that would benefit from a remake. With an updated perspective, many of these movies could capture entirely new audiences. Continue reading to see 10 science fiction movies that could use a remake.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

The Reason Why Kit Harington’s Eternals Role is So Small

If you’re a fan of the 2021 Marvel movie Eternals, you may have wondered why Kit Harington played such a small role. After all, when a big-name star is associated with a big-name movie, they usually play a pretty significant role. Additionally, Harington’s character, Dane Whitman, played a much more important role in the comics. This had led lots of people to wonder why Harington’s screen time in the film was so short. As you can probably imagine, though, there’s a good reason why Kit didn’t play a bigger role in the movie, and the reason might surprise you. Continue reading to learn why Kit Harington’s role in Eternals is so small.
MOVIES
Zackary Arthur
TVOvermind

Why House Of Gucci Is Turning Out To Be A Financial Disappointment

After months of anticipation, Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci was finally released during the Thanksgiving Holiday. The 2021 film features Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani, an outsider who manages to marry into the Gucci family and unravel the strong foundation that leads to betrayal, revenge, and ultimately murder. Despite a very promising trailer, the movie was marked with decent reviews that resulted in a passable score of 62%. While the reviews weren’t glowing, House of Gucci still had a nice buzz surrounding the film; however, once the holiday weekend was said and done, House of Gucci only made $21.8 million from the five-day holiday opening. In general, the entire box office was quite lackluster with Encanto only making $43.3 million; however, with the buzz that House of Gucci had then the film should’ve made more than a notably weak $21.8 million. With a $75 million production price tag, House of Gucci will need to make over $100 million to not be considered a total flop, but with Spiderman: No Way Home and West Side Story coming out in the next couple of weeks then it unlikely that the film will even reach $50 million. So, what happened? House of Gucci had an all-star cast with a name director that was backpacked by an awesome trailer that pumped up the hype for the Ridley Scott film. This article will deeply examine why House of Gucci is turning out to be a financial disappointment. Obviously, the pandemic is still a reason that films in 2021 are seeing lackluster box office returns so that won’t be mentioned here. Don’t worry, if you plan on seeing House of Gucci then this article is spoiler free.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CBS LA

Legendary Mexican Entertainer Vicente Fernández Dies At 81

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Legendary Mexican entertainer Vicente Fernández has died. The singer’s family announced his death on Instagram Sunday morning. Fernández had been in poor health after a fall forced him to have surgery. In November, his team said that he required respiratory support. Fernández earned three Grammys, eight Latin Grammys, and a star on the Walk of Fame. He was 81 years old.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

The Reason Eddie Redmayne Regrets His Role in “The Danish Girl”

Most actors are very careful about the roles they choose to take. After all, it is no secret that one wrong move could have a lasting impact on an actors’ career. That said, there are plenty of actors who look back on roles they were once excited about and feel nothing but regret. That appears to be the case with Eddie Redmayne when it comes to his role in the 2015 movie The Danish Girl. In the film, Redmayne played a transwoman named Lili Elbe. Although his performance earned him lots of positive feedback including an Academy Award nomination for best actor, Redmayne now has mixed feelings about his role in the movie – and it’s not for the reasons you may think. Why does Eddie Redmayne regret his role in The Danish Girl? Keep reading to find out.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

The Issues With Dinsey’s Sneakerella Movie

Just when you thought that the Cinderella property couldn’t be squeezed to death anymore, Disney dropped a Sneakerella trailer last month. This time, it’s a gender-swapped version about a Queens sneaker designer, here’s the official synopsis: “After falling in love with Kira King, the daughter of basketball star and sneaker tycoon Darius King, and aspirant Queens sneaker designer gains the confidence to pursue his dream of becoming a professional sneaker designer with the help of his best friend, Sami, and his Fairy Godfather.” The moment the trailer dropped, the upcoming movie was met with tons of backlash and the dislike ratio was much higher than the likes, though the current number is unknown due to Youtube taking off the public dislike numbers. Obviously, I can’t exactly judge the full movie. The full product has yet to be released, so it wouldn’t be fair to trash an entire film because of my severe dislike for the trailer. However, the trailer exemplifies the issues with many “woke” and modern Hollywood films in that it desperately panders to an audience without realizing the negative connotations behind it. Let’s be real, Sneakerella is essentially the ghetto version of Cinderella. It plays on black stereotypes while adding a Cinderella spin to it. The most frustrating part isn’t even the fact that this film is playing off a black stereotype, but that it’s a Cinderella story aimed at the Black community.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Meet The Cast of Abbott Elementary

Few people work as diligently and with such dedication as an educator. Now, imagine being a teacher in a public school in a Philadelphia neighborhood that isn’t exactly crawling with PTA moms, and you might find that the teachers there have more working against them than they do for them – it’s the premise behind the new show “Abbott Elementary,” and it’s a good one. this show is going to air its first episode on December 7, 2021, and it’s going to be big. These teachers are all working for a public school with a principal who can’t exactly read the room on a good day, and they don’t have much going on in their favor. However, they are all dedicated. They want to do good things and make things happen, and they are doing just that. It seems that this show will air a special introduction in December, and then it will go back to Tuesday nights beginning January 4, 2022. It’s an ABC comedy, and we have a feeling it’s going to be that good. While we don’t have a lot of information about each of the characters yet, we do know who is going to take on each one, and we thought it was time to make the announcement to fans who want to tune in to see this hilarious take on modern-day teaching in a school that might not be the best of the best. The cast is phenomenal, and we want to introduce the teachers of Abbott Elementary.
EDUCATION
TVOvermind

The 10 Most Shocking Episodes of Hoarders

For more than a decade, the A&E series Hoarders has given the world a glimpse into the lives of people suffering from compulsive hoarding disorder. While some people may have thought being a hoarder simply meant living with a little more clutter than usual, the series has shown that isn’t the case at all. Hoarders struggle to get rid of everything – often including trash and bodily waste. As a result, many of these people find themselves living in complete squalor. While all of the episodes of Hoarders are pretty shocking, some of them have definitely been more unbelievable than others. Keep reading to see our list of the 10 most shocking episodes of Hoarders.
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
MOVIES
Deadline

Heath Freeman Dies: ‘Bones,’ ‘NCIS,’ ‘ER’ Actor Was 41

Heath Freeman, the actor best known for playing serial killer Howard Epps across two seasons of Bones, has died at 41. Reality TV star and former Miss USA Shanna Moakler was the first to post about Freeman’s death. His manager Joe S. Montifiore confirmed the news. Montifiore issued the following statement to Deadline: We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts. His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an...
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Here Are The Three Richest Cast Members Of “Parks And Recreation”

Often dubbed as the unofficial heir of The Office, Parks and Recreation was never able to match the same level of success, but as far as viewership and fan obsession goes, Parks and Recreation is definitely at the top. The mockumentary series follows the lives of government employees of a small-city parks department as they traverse through the inanity of mid-level government work. The sitcom stars Amy Poehler as the spunky, hypercompetitive assistant director of the parks department, Leslie Knope. Costarring alongside her are Nick Offerman, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Robe Lowe, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Aubrey Plaza, Retta, and Jim O’Heir. A few of the cast members, like Chris Pratt, Aziz Ansari, and Aubrey Plaza, can thank the sitcom for catapulting their careers to greater heights. Parks and Recreation made millions of fans happy. It also made a few of its performers very, very wealthy. Which of the show’s cast members have the highest net worth? Here are the three richest cast members of Parks and Recreation.
TV & VIDEOS
TVOvermind

Five Kurt Vonnegut Novels that Should be Movies

Kurt Vonnegut is often considered one of the greatest writers of his generation. Over the course of his career, he wrote more than a dozen novels and a host of other works. Some of his most famous books include Hocus Pocus and Slaughterhouse-Five. His writing style and storytelling abilities have been praised by people all over the world, and he is often credited with inspiring the work of others. While we know that some of his works have already been made into movies, there are several of his works that would do well if brought to life on the big screen. If you’re a fan of books being turned into movies, this is the perfect article for you. Here are five Kurt Vonnegut novels that should be made into movies.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Five Nicholas Sparks Film Adaptations that Show Us the Different Faces of Love

Is it still possible to be a hopeless romantic in a world that has become so cynical? This might be a question we ask ourselves from time to time when we feel as if we lost all faith in humanity. Fortunately, we have romantic movies to come home and curl up to whenever we have one of those off days. These anxiety-reducing and heart-fluttering films are somehow able to make us believe in love and happily ever after once again. One of the bestselling authors who has had his novels adapted into numerous box office films is Nicholas Sparks. The beauty in his writing lies in the truth of his storytelling. Sparks is able to draw inspiration from real-life experiences, and has successfully brought these unforgettable experiences into the big screen time and again. Here are five Nicholas Sparks film adaptations that show us the different faces of love:
MOVIES

