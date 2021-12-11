10 Things You Didn’t Know About Zackary Arthur

Few people work as diligently and with such dedication as an educator. Now, imagine being a teacher in a public school in a Philadelphia neighborhood that isn’t exactly crawling with PTA moms, and you might find that the teachers there have more working against them than they do for them – it’s the premise behind the new show “Abbott Elementary,” and it’s a good one. this show is going to air its first episode on December 7, 2021, and it’s going to be big. These teachers are all working for a public school with a principal who can’t exactly read the room on a good day, and they don’t have much going on in their favor. However, they are all dedicated. They want to do good things and make things happen, and they are doing just that. It seems that this show will air a special introduction in December, and then it will go back to Tuesday nights beginning January 4, 2022. It’s an ABC comedy, and we have a feeling it’s going to be that good. While we don’t have a lot of information about each of the characters yet, we do know who is going to take on each one, and we thought it was time to make the announcement to fans who want to tune in to see this hilarious take on modern-day teaching in a school that might not be the best of the best. The cast is phenomenal, and we want to introduce the teachers of Abbott Elementary.

