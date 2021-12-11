ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'We are back in the red': Cumberland County considered to have high transmission of COVID-19

By Ariana-Jasmine Castrellon, The Fayetteville Observer
 2 days ago
Due to the holiday season, COVID-19 cases are on the rise, putting Cumberland County back in the red, a county health official said.

Director Jennifer Green with the Cumberland County Public Health Department said the county’s COVID-19 cases have been steadily increasing in the last two weeks and she anticipates that the COVID-19 numbers will continue to rise.

“Of course, that’s concerning to us, but not necessarily surprising,” she said. “Just like last year, we anticipated that there would be an increase in cases after the holidays and we are definitely seeing that increase.”

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, there have been 800 new COVID-19 cases in Cumberland County since Dec. 1.

Since March 2020, more than 48,600 Cumberland County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the NCDHHS.

“We were in orange, or substantial transmission, so now we are back in the red, which means high transmission,” Green said.

As of Friday, there were 198 cases of the virus per 10,000 residents, she said.

In Cumberland County, there has been a total of 500 COVID-19 related deaths, 15 of which happened since Nov. 1.

Green urged residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine, get a COVID-19 booster shot if eligible, wear a mask indoors or have holiday gatherings outside, and social distance during the holidays.

In addition to Christmas fast approaching, at least 19 U.S. states have reported cases of the latest variant, Omicron.

As of Friday, there had been no reports of the Omicron variant in Cumberland County or in North Carolina, Green said.

“We hope that because more people are vaccinated this year than were last year, we won’t see that surge that we saw … and we could keep our hospitalizations manageable,” Green said.

Pfizer is developing a new version of the COVID-19 vaccine, specific to the Omicron variant. Pending regulatory approval, it is expected to be available by March, according to a Cape Fear Valley Health news release. The release also stresses the importance of COVID-19 booster shots as a way to combat the Omicron variant.

Despite no cases of the new variant in the county, Green said residents should behave as if it's already here and to take precaution.

COVID-19 vaccines, boosters, take-home-test kits and rapid-testing are available at the Public Health Department 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Health and education writer Ariana-Jasmine Castrellon can be reached at acastrellon@gannett.com or 910-486-3561.

