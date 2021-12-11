ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Off-Duty Chicago Police Officer Charged With Murder In The Shooting Of Woman In Galewood

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
 2 days ago
By Mary Chappell

CHICAGO (CBS) – An off-duty Chicago Police officer was arrested and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a woman in the Galewood community this week, police said.

Pierre Tyler, 29, of West Town, was identified as the off-duty officer who shot and killed a woman identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office as Andris Wofford, 29.

CBS 2’s Meredith Barack reported the woman was found in a condo Thursday in the 2100 block of North Nashville Avenue with a gunshot wound to her chin.

Police were called to the home at 10:10 a.m. Thursday for a well-being check. On arrival, they found Wofford – who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tyler appeared in bond court Saturday and is being held without bail. He is due back in court on Dec. 13.

Lisa Montgomery
2d ago

This bring tears to my eyesShe was trying to break up with this monster. The kids have mom. This cuts like a knife my heart is pounding

Guest
2d ago

I think this would be a wonderful opportunity to pause for a moment and give thanks for the great contributions of the Black community to our society. Their peaceful and generous nature make them ideal neighbors, lending testimony to their family values & parenting skills.

Guest
2d ago

Lowering the standards to apply to be a law enforcement officer is certainly showing. Lower the standards and this is what you get.

CBS Chicago

Police Search For Two Men After Woman Carjacked In North Center

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was hospitalized after a carjacking in Chicago’s North Center neighborhood Saturday evening. According to police, the 49-year-old woman was getting out of her car in the 4300 block of West Claremont around 7:30 p.m. when two men approached her. One had a gun and demanded her keys. The two then fled in the woman’s white Mercedes Benz. She was taken to Swedish Hospital to be treated for minor injuries due to being pushed to the ground. No one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.
CBS Chicago

Police Search For Three Lakeview Carjackers Who Beat Woman, Stole Car

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are searching for three people who carjacked a woman in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood Saturday afternoon. The 37-year-old was sitting in her parked vehicle in the 900 block of West Belmont just after 5 p.m. when three unkown people approached and opened her driver side door and rear passenger door and demanded she get out of her vehicle. One of the three tried to pull the victim out, but she refused. The three carjackers then began to hit the woman multiple times and pulled her out of the vehicle. The three then got into the woman’s car and hit a parked car while trying to reverse. As they fled, they hit another vehicle in the rear within the same block. The victim refused medical attention. No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.
CBS Chicago

Maurice Lowry, 29, Charged In CTA Bus Carjacking

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police have made an arrest in the carjacking of a CTA bus Wednesday. Maurice Lowry, 29, of Chicago, is charged with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon. Lowry was arrested around 11:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of W. Marquette. Police say about 20 minutes earlier a carjacker boarded a CTA bus and demanded — at gunpoint — that the 64-year-old female driver take him to an off-route location. The driver complied for several blocks before the carjacker ordered her to pull over and allow him to exit the bus and continue walking. Police say they were able to quickly locate the offender after numerous calls about his location as he fled.
CBS Chicago

Preliminary Investigation Into Man Found Dead At Arlington Park Train Station Shows No Evidence Of Crime

CHICAGO (CBS) — Arlington Heights police are investigating a sudden death at the Arlington Park train station Sunday. Police officers and firefighters responded to the train station at 2121 W. Northwest Hwy. for a report of an unresponsive man in the grass parkway between the highway and the north edge of the train platform. Officers found a 62-year-old man who was pronounced dead on the scene. There were no signs of trauma or significant injury, but the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office will continue an investigation into the cause of death, authorities said in a press release. Police do not believe there is any threat to the community or any “conspicuous evidence” of a crime preceding the man’s death. The man’s identity is not being released until until next of kin can be notified.
CBS Chicago

4 Dead, 24 Injured In Weekend Gun Violence In Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least four people are dead, and 24 others were injured in shootings across Chicago over the weekend. Victims range in age from as young as 16 to as old as 64. According to the Chicago Police Department, a 16-year-old boy was inside a vehicle around 6:12 p.m. Saturday in the 8600 block of South Loomis in the Gresham neighborhood, when someone started firing from another vehicle. The teen was struck in the back and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was stabilized. In another incident, around 2:45 p.m. Saturday a 45-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman were...
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police Officer Injured In South Side Crash

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Police officer was taken to the hospital after a crash Saturday evening in Park Manor. The officer was traveling westbound in a marked squad car in the 300 block of East 71st Street around 7:40 p.m. when it was struck by a 2020 Hyundai sedan in the middle of an intersection, police said. The crash caused the squad car to strike the rear end of a tow truck that was double-parked. The officer was taken to an area hospital in good condition and was expected to be treated and released, police said Saturday night.
CBS Chicago

1 Man Wounded In Shooting At A Gas Station In North Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was shot and injured at a gas station in the Lawndale neighborhood Sunday morning, according to authorities. Around 9:15 a.m., a man, 27, sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body. The victim was at a gas station In the 4300 block of West Cermak when two unknown offenders approached him shooting him multiple times. The victim transported himself home and was then transported by the Chicago Fire Department to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition. No one is in custody. Area Four detectives were investigating.
CBS Chicago

Driver With 2 Children In Car Drives Into Retention Pond Near I-80 In Hammond, Indiana While Fleeing Police

CHICAGO (CBS)– A car carrying children drove into a retention pond while fleeing police in Hammond, Indiana overnight. The incident took place near I-80 and the Kennedy Avenue ramp after Lake County Sheriff’s police attempted to conduct two traffic stops near St. John. An officer jumped into the pond and found the female driving seated behind the wheel and two children who were crying. The driver was taken to the Lake County Jail and is facing charges. The children were taken to a local hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
CBS Chicago

Two Portage Park Robberies Reported Just Minutes Apart

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two robberies were reported in the city’s Portage Park neighborhood just moments apart Saturday afternoon. Around 4:05 p.m. in the 5800 block of West Warwick two people, one armed with a baseball bat, approached a 32-year-old man and attempted to rob him. One of the offenders tried to strike the victim with the baseball bat and the victim fled. The two offenders got in the victim’s vehicle by breaking the window. Just 10 minutes later in the 5300 block of West Berenice Avenue, two men with a baseball bat chased a 21-year-old man and struck him in the head, and took his property. The victim was taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital for a head injury and was listed as in stable condition. No one is in custody. Area Five detectives were investigating.
CBS Chicago

Joliet Man Accused Of Driving Drunk, Crashing, And Abandoning Seriously Injured Son Before Fleeing

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Joliet man has been arrested after police say he drove drunk, caused a four-vehicle crash, fled the scene, and left his injured son at a nearby store. Christopher Hernandez, 29, is charged with four counts of aggravated DUI, endangering the life or health of a child, failure to remain at the scene of a personal injury accident and obstructing or resisting a police officer. Police say on Saturday around 5 p.m. Hernandez was driving west on Plainfield Road at Hennepin Drive and ran into the back of a vehicle ahead of him, causing both vehicles to lose control and skid into two more vehicles. After the crash,police say, Hernandez fled the scene with his 10-year-old son who was seriously injured in the crash. Authorities say Hernandez took his son to a nearby store where he left him and then fled on foot. The boy suffered a broken leg and was taken to Amita St. Joseph Medical Center. The other people involved in the crash were not injured. Officers found Hernandez in the 1200 block of Wyoming Avenue, where he was arrested without further incident. He was being held Sunday at the Will County Adult Detention Facility.
CBS Chicago

Bridgeport Woman Says She Was Carjacked By Same Crew That Struck Again Minutes Later A Block Away And Was Caught On Video

CHICAGO (CBS) — Video this week showed a woman being carjacked in broad daylight on a residential block in Bridgeport, and now another victim has reached out to us because of it. As CBS 2’s Tara Molina reported Friday, Lisa Montesano said the same crew was moving fast and had hit her just minutes before. Montesano, 68, said police were responding to take her report after she was carjacked, but officers had to leave to respond to the second carjacking that was caught on camera. She cannot bring herself to watch the video of that second carjacking and hear the woman’s screams. “I’m still...
CBS Chicago

State Police: Empty CTA Bus Returning To Garage Facility Shot At On I-57

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois State Police said someone shot at an empty CTA bus on I-57 between 111th and 115th Streets late Saturday. The driver was taking the bus back to a garage facility when the shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m., according to state police. While there was property damage, nobody was injured as a result of the gunfire. No offenders were in custody and state police didn’t have information on the offenders as of early Sunday morning. Lanes were reopened at about 1:31 a.m. This incident comes after demands for ramped-up safety measures for CTA employees. As CBS 2’s Marissa Parra reported, more than 100 Transit Union members and supporters organized in the streets Saturday, protesting what they call “out of control” attacks on CTA employees.
CBS Chicago

Gunman Who Killed 71-Year-Old Woom Sing Tse In Chinatown Fired 22 Shots, Prosecutors Say; ‘Sometimes Individuals Just Do Evil Things.’

CHICAGO (CBS) — The man accused of killing 71-year-old Woom Sing Tse in Chinatown this week fired 22 shots, a slaying a Cook County judge called an “execution” in denying the accused gunman bail. Alphonso Joyner, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in Tse’s death. Tse was on his way to buy a newspaper when he was shot multiple times and killed at 262 W. 23rd Pl., between Princeton and Wentworth avenues, in broad daylight at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. During Joyner’s bond hearing on Thursday, Assistant Cook County State’s Attorney James Murphy said he could not provide a motive for the killing. “Sometimes individuals...
CBS Chicago

2 Men Dead In Fiery Crash On Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men are dead after a high-speed crash on Lake Shore Drive Sunday afternoon. Police said the two men, 24 and unknown age, were inside of a vehicle In the 5300 block of North Lake Shore Drive driving at a high rate of speed and struck a tree before it caught on fire. The victim, of unknown age, was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital and the 24-year-old victim was transported to Saint Francis Hospital — both victims were pronounced dead. MAIU is investigating.
CBS Chicago

Police Alert Residents Of Recent Robberies In Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are warning businesses and residents Saturday of recent armed robberies in Rogers Park. In each incident, the offender armed with a semi-automatic firearm would approach the victims on the street, or in cases in their residence entryway and demand their property. Two of the robberies occurred in commercial establishments: 7300 block of North Sheridan Avenue on Dec. 4, 2021, at 3:01 a.m. 7000 block of North Wolcott Avenue Dec. 6, 2021, at 7:28 p.m. 6300 block of North Glenwood Avenue Dec. 6, 2021, at 7:40 p.m. 1400 block of North Shore Avenue Dec. 6, 2021, at 8:15 p.m. 1400 block of West Devon Dec. 6, 2021, at 8:23 p.m. 7300 block of North Clark Avenue Dec. 8, 2021, at 8:45 p.m. The offender is described as an African American man, 30-40 years of age, large build, between 5’8” – 6’1”, wearing a red jacket or dark hooded sweatshirt with a black hat and face-covering. Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.
CBS Chicago

43 Weapons, Replicas Turned Over At Gun Turn-In Event On South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A gun turn-in event brought in more than three dozen weapons, both real and replicas, in Chicago Saturday. It was “no questions asked” at the New Beginnings Church at 67th and King Drive. The Chicago Police Department and the church are working together to get guns out of the community. A $100 prepaid gift card was given for each gun turned in. For each replica there was a $10 gift card. All of the guns collected are destroyed and never returned to the streets.
CBS Chicago

Woman Taken To Hospital Among Victims In String Of North Side Armed Robberies

Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman taken to the hospital was among the victims in a string of North Side armed robberies late Friday and early Saturday, police said. A group of five men and three women were walking in Lakeview at about 11:45 p.m. in the 800 block of West Barry Avenue when a dark-colored sedan pulled up next to them, police said. Three armed men jumped out of the car and approached the group while another man stayed in the driver’s seat of the sedan. The offenders demanded the group’s purses, wallets and phones, police said. The entire group complied...
CBS Chicago

1 Dead, 2 Injured In Shooting At Bowling Alley In River Grove

CHICAGO (CBS) –- One person is dead, and two others are wounded following a shooting at a bowling alley in River Grove early Saturday morning. Police said around 1 a.m. officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Bowlero bowling alley located at 3100 River Rd. A man, 23, was pronounced dead, and a woman, 22, and another man, 23, were injured. All three were transported to local hospitals. The man who died was identified as Tariq D. Johnson, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. There is no further information available
CBS Chicago

MISSING: Isaac Browley, 69, Last Seen In Logan Square

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are asking for help locating a missing elderly man who suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. Isaac Browley, 69, was last seen Friday. His sister said he was leaving his home in the 3100 block of West Moffat Street around 7:45 a.m. He was last seen wearing a blue Chicago Bears baseball cap with a large orange “C,” a black and white plaid shirt, a black jacket and black jeans. He is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 90 pounds. He has brown eyes and black and gray hair. Browley also has a slight speech impediment and walks with a cane. Anyone with information regarding where he might be is asked to contact Area Five detectives at (312)746-6554.
