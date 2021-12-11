Off-Duty Chicago Police Officer Charged With Murder In The Shooting Of Woman In Galewood

By Mary Chappell

CHICAGO (CBS) – An off-duty Chicago Police officer was arrested and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a woman in the Galewood community this week, police said.

Pierre Tyler, 29, of West Town, was identified as the off-duty officer who shot and killed a woman identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office as Andris Wofford, 29.

CBS 2’s Meredith Barack reported the woman was found in a condo Thursday in the 2100 block of North Nashville Avenue with a gunshot wound to her chin.

Police were called to the home at 10:10 a.m. Thursday for a well-being check. On arrival, they found Wofford – who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tyler appeared in bond court Saturday and is being held without bail. He is due back in court on Dec. 13.