AEW president Tony Khan took to Twitter before this week's AEW Dynamite to confirm that Hangman Page will defend his AEW World Championship for the first time at the Winter is Coming event on Dec. 15. The show will take place at the Curtis Cullwell Center in Garland, Texas. Page dethroned Kenny Omega for the title back at Full Gear, bringing a story of redemption as old as AEW itself to a close. But just a few days later on Dynamite, Page was called out by Danielson for not defending his championship right away. Danielson then turned heel and claimed he would hurt as many members of the Dark Order as possible until Page faced him. Danielson has since beaten both Evil Uno and Colt Cabana in singles matches and has another with Alan Angels scheduled for tonight in Atlanta.

