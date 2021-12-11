VIDEO: Midlands State Rep. charged with providing alcohol to minor, misconduct in office

BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland State Prosecutor Charlton T. Howard III announced this week that a Baltimore City Grand Jury has indicted former Baltimore City Assistant State’s Attorney Adam Lane Chaudry on over 80 charges. The charges levied against Chaudry include stalking, extortion, harassment, obtaining phone records without authorization, felony theft scheme, and misconduct in office. The 88-count indictment alleges that, while serving …
