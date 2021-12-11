ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

VIDEO: Midlands State Rep. charged with providing alcohol to minor, misconduct in office

live5news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVIDEO: Deputies seize stolen pistol, drugs during...

www.live5news.com

WYFF4.com

State representative in Newberry accused of misconduct in office, contributing to delinquency of a minor

NEWBERRY, S.C. — A South Carolina state representative has been indicted on two charges, one accusing him of providing alcohol to an underage female. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Friday that State Rep. Richard “Rick” Ansel Martin, R-Newberry, has been indicted by a Newberry County Grand Jury on charges of misconduct in office and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
NEWBERRY, SC
NottinghamMD.com

Former Baltimore homicide prosecutor indicted on 88 charges, including stalking, extortion, misconduct in office

BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland State Prosecutor Charlton T. Howard III announced this week that a Baltimore City Grand Jury has indicted former Baltimore City Assistant State’s Attorney Adam Lane Chaudry on over 80 charges. The charges levied against Chaudry include stalking, extortion, harassment, obtaining phone records without authorization, felony theft scheme, and misconduct in office. The 88-count indictment alleges that, while serving … Continue reading "Former Baltimore homicide prosecutor indicted on 88 charges, including stalking, extortion, misconduct in office" The post Former Baltimore homicide prosecutor indicted on 88 charges, including stalking, extortion, misconduct in office appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
nccpdnews.com

NCCPD OFFICER INDICTED FOR OFFICIAL MISCONDUCT AND EXCESSIVE USE OF FORCE

On August 31, 2021 the commander of the Office of Professional Standards for the New Castle County Division of Police was made aware of an excessive use of force incident that occurred in the prisoner processing area of Police Headquarters, located at 3601 North DuPont Highway, New Castle. This incident, which was reported by an officer who witnessed the encounter, involved a 16-year-old female prisoner and a New Castle County Police officer assigned to the processing area.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
beachcomber.news

City Attorney Misconduct Exposed by LBPD Criminal Charges

On Dec. 4 the Beachcomber published a story entitled “Two LBPD Officers Arrested, Criminally Charged” in which it was reported that Officer Dedier Reyes, a 16-year veteran, and David Salcedo, a 5-year veteran, were charged with crimes including perjury, filing a false police report and filing a false government report.
LONG BEACH, CA
Magnolia State Live

Former city clerk charged with pocketing residents’ water bill payments, faces decades in prison, thousands in fines

A former deputy municipal clerk in a Mississippi town was arrested Thursday for allegedly embezzling cash from residents paying their water bills. Juanyana Holloway, 23, who worked for the Town of Sumrall, was arrested after being indicted for fraud, alteration of records and embezzlement by a local grand jury. Special agents with state Auditor Shad White’s office also handed Holloway a $28,686 demand letter. The amount includes interest and investigative expenses, White said in a news release.
POLITICS
The Independent

17 teenage girls allegedly drugged and molested by officials of two schools in Indian town

Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Prison officers caught on camera dropping transgender woman on her face in chokehold

A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
abc11.com

3 'violent' escaped inmates have Tasers, remain at large

The search is on for three "violent" inmates who remain at large days after escaping from a Georgia jail, authorities said. Tyree Williams Jr., 33; Brandon Pooler, 24; Dennis Penix Jr., 28; and two other inmates fled the Pulaski County Jail, about 130 miles south of Atlanta, on the night of Nov. 12, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Lawrence Post

“She even had boyfriends that believed that she was 22 years old”, Mother stole her daughter’s identity so she can go to college and take thousands in student loans; pleads guilty

According to the court documents, the 48-year-old mother stole her estranged daughter’s identity and pretended to be the 22-year-old woman so she can go to college and take thousands in student loans. The mother pleaded guilty on Monday. The mother started a new life. She reportedly pretended to be a 22-year-old student who dated men who believed her to be in her early 20’s along with getting a job at the city library.
PUBLIC SAFETY
uticaphoenix.net

Fiancée of Man Convicted In Ahmaud Arbery’s Murder Tried to

GoFundMe recently terminated a campaign raising money for William “Roddie” Bryan, one of the men convicted last month of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, after it said the fundraising campaign violated the company’s term that prohibits collecting funds for the legal defense of a violent crime. The for-profit crowdfunding platform told the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

FedEx driver who dumped nearly 400 boxes did so at least 6 times, sheriff says

A FedEx driver who dumped nearly 400 packages of various sizes into an Alabama ravine did so on at least six occasions, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office said. “Update on the FedEx dump. Investigators have determined that the driver dumped at least six times making FedEx a victim of six different Theft of Property cases,” Sheriff Mark Moon wrote on the office’s Facebook page Tuesday.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL

