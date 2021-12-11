STORM WATCH: Warm temps ahead of strong evening storms, wind; slight tornado risk for NJ

News 12 meteorologists say today will see high temperatures followed by severe evening storms with damaging winds. There will also be a slight risk for tornadoes in New Jersey.

TODAY: Early mix of sun and clouds. Gusty winds with a WIND ADVISORY in effect. Highs Middle 60's. Then, a line of showers and storms arrives early evening. Severe storms likely, wind gusts to 50 mph possible.

TONIGHT : Early storms, then partial clearing and breezy. Lows 38-44.

SUNDAY : Clouds quickly to sunny skies, breezy and colder. highs 45-50.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, and pleasant. Highs lower 50s.

TUESDAY: Repeat Monday.

WEDNESDAY : Sun and clouds very warm. Highs 53-58.

THURSDAY : Mostly cloudy, evening sprinkle? Highs near 60.