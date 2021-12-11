STORM WATCH: Warm temps ahead of strong evening storms, wind; slight tornado risk for NJ
News 12 meteorologists say today will see high temperatures followed by severe evening storms with damaging winds. There will also be a slight risk for tornadoes in New Jersey.
TODAY: Early mix of sun and clouds. Gusty winds with a WIND ADVISORY in effect. Highs Middle 60's. Then, a line of showers and storms arrives early evening. Severe storms likely, wind gusts to 50 mph possible.
TONIGHT : Early storms, then partial clearing and breezy. Lows 38-44.
SUNDAY : Clouds quickly to sunny skies, breezy and colder. highs 45-50.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny, and pleasant. Highs lower 50s.
TUESDAY: Repeat Monday.
WEDNESDAY : Sun and clouds very warm. Highs 53-58.
THURSDAY : Mostly cloudy, evening sprinkle? Highs near 60.
