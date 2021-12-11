STORM WATCH: Warm temps, showers ahead of strong storms and potentially damaging winds for Long Island

News 12 meteorologists say today will see mild temperatures with scattered showers before stronger storms arrive in the evening.

A wind advisory has been issued for Long Island until 4 a.m. Sunday for gusty winds.



Tonight, showers will continue in the area with temperatures reaching into the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy with scattered showers. Chance for heavy rain and damaging winds late Saturday evening into Saturday night. Warm with highs near 61. South southwest winds 15 to 25 mph gusting to near 50.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Chance for isolated thunderstorms. Heavy rain with gusty winds early followed by a gradual clearing. Turning cooler with lows near 42. Southwest to west-northwest winds 15 to 25 mph gusting to near 40.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler. Highs near 48. Lows near 34.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs near 53. Lows near 36.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and cool. Highs near 53. Lows near 37.