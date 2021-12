Work on the controversial Cambo oilfield is being paused, the company behind the project has said.It follows a decision last week by Shell to pull out of the proposed development off Shetland.Siccar Point Energy’s chief executive Jonathan Roger said his company will now “evaluate next steps”.He said: “Following Shell’s announcement last week, we are in a position where the Cambo project cannot progress on the originally planned timescale.“We are pausing the development while we evaluate next steps.“We continue to believe Cambo is a robust project that can play an important part of the UK’s energy security, providing homegrown energy supply...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO