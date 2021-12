Australian lawmakers Thursday backed calls for a full judicial inquiry into media ownership, at the end of their own year-long investigation sparked by a record-breaking petition demanding a probe into Rupert Murdoch's dominance of the sector. The Senate committee recommended the establishment of an independent and more "comprehensive investigation" that could subpoena witnesses and look at overhauling media watchdogs. "Australia has one of the most concentrated media markets in the world", the lawmakers found, with a regulatory regime that is "not fit-for-purpose". "Large media organisations have become so powerful and unchecked that they have developed corporate cultures that consider themselves beyond the existing accountability framework," their report said.

AUSTRALIA ・ 4 DAYS AGO