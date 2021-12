At approximately 7:29 am Wednesday, a power failure interrupted service throughout the Shore. The outage was caused by the failure of the main power lines in the Oak Hall area. ANEC is on the scene but it is not known exactly when the power will be restored. WESR can be monitored on any car radio, portable battery powered radio and on the Eastern Shore Radio app.

OAK HALL, VA ・ 12 DAYS AGO