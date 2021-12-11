ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

At the Bog: Northern Shovelers (birds - not construction workers)

Cover picture for the articleJust a note: never feed waterfowl. Let...

Outdoor Life

Montreal Suburb Plans to Euthanize Most Deer in City Park

A whitetail herd at a park in Longueuil, Quebec, has become so overpopulated that the city has no choice but to eliminate most of the animals. According to a report by the Canadian Press, Longueuil Mayor Catherine Fournier said she would follow the recommendations of a committee that stressed the need to drastically reduce the number of whitetail deer in Michel-Chartrand park.
ANIMALS
Tacoma News Tribune

Lost sea lion wandering toward highway needed help finding water, Oregon video shows

A lost sea lion was trying to find its way back to water but instead was wandering toward a busy highway, Oregon officials said. The Oregon State Police said they received a report that an out-of-place sea lion named Tiffany was heading toward the Pacific Coast Highway near Lincoln City on Nov. 26. The city is about 90 miles southwest of Portland on the coast.
ANIMALS
audubonva.org

New book on The Birds of Northern Virginia for Beginning Birders and Educators

ASNV is pleased to announce that a new digital picture book on local birds, tailored to beginners, is now available free of charge on the ASNV website. It is written by an experienced Connecticut birder and educator, Florence McBride, who responded to a request from a Northern Virginia teacher for bird-study materials to use during the pandemic. The book covers many common birds of our area and arranges them by color, except for the birds of prey and the water birds. It also identifies whether each species is a permanent resident or migratory – here in spring-summer-fall or fall-winter-spring. The book gives each bird’s length and shows separate pictures of male and female, or adult and immature, if they look different. Other information may include notes about identifying the birds’ songs and calls, and feeding or nesting behavior. Useful links to the ASNV Northern Virginia bird list and Cornell Lab’s “All About Birds” Bird Guide, and Merlin app can be found in the introduction.
VIRGINIA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Remember That Illinois Buck Filmed Walking Around With An Insanely Large Wound?

WARNING: this is pretty graphic. If you’re squeamish, you might want to look away… Last fall, a trail cam in Southern Illinois captured some footage that even the most experienced hunters and outdoorsmen cannot comprehend. How the hell is this thing still walking around like that? The video shows a whitetail buck with an insanely large wound across its back, so much so that you can see his shoulder blade rocking back and forth as he walks. Organs appear to […] The post Remember That Illinois Buck Filmed Walking Around With An Insanely Large Wound? first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
New York Post

Man finds rare 1,700-year-old Roman villa buried under family farm

A large chunk of history hid beneath this UK farm for centuries. Jim Irvine was meandering around his father’s farm when he noticed some odd shards which, with the help of some Google Earth searches, led to one of Britain’s most significant Roman mosaic findings in the last century, Live Science reported.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Family who covered their home in Christmas lights for over 20 years have festive display banned by council over 'slippery grass' health and safety fears

A family has been banned from putting up Christmas lights on their own home after a housing officer warned them over health and safety fears about 'slippery grass'. For over 20 years, Roger Clifford has put on a glowing display in the village of Feock, Cornwall that has brought festive cheer to visitors from across the country who have come to visit.
RELATIONSHIPS
Inverse

A 14,000-year-old organism is being literally eaten alive by deer

In the Wasatch Mountains of the western U.S. on the slopes above a spring-fed lake, there dwells a single giant organism that provides an entire ecosystem on which plants and animals have relied for thousands of years. Found in my home state of Utah, “Pando” is a 106-acre stand of quaking aspen clones.
ANIMALS
Kirsty Kendall

The Siberian unicorn was a real animal, but it died out

Restoration of E. sibiricum in a steppe environmentDiBgd/Wikimedia commons. We all sometimes dream that unicorns would be real animals. Well, long ago, unicorns existed on Earth. But these unicorns were very different from the noble horse-like creatures we think of as unicorns.
Phys.org

The world's largest organism is slowly being eaten by deer

In the Wasatch Mountains of the western US on the slopes above a spring-fed lake, there dwells a single giant organism that provides an entire ecosystem on which plants and animals have relied for thousands of years. Found in my home state of Utah, "Pando" is a 106-acre stand of quaking aspen clones.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Driver mobbed by large group of baboons in Saudi countryside

Footage shows the moment a driver passes food out of of his car to a group of baboons - which stand up like humans waiting to be fed. Ahmed Nabi Mahmoud was enjoying the scenery in the Saudi countryside when his car mobbed by a curious group of primates. He...
ANIMALS
BBC

Mundesley beach winter cliff collapse captured by drone

The aftermath of a "substantial" cliff collapse has been captured by drone. A large section close to houses fell on to the beach at Mundesley, in north Norfolk, sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. HM Coastguard Bacton said cliffs in the area were "unstable due to the recent rain".
ACCIDENTS
Outsider.com

Kayaker Rescues Owl Being Dive-bombed by Ravens: PHOTOS

Owls are one of nature’s most skilled silent predators. As such, we’re surprised to learn one gorgeous snowy owl required human help after being dive-bombed by a group of ravens. The yellow-eyed bird saw help from none other than a pair of kayakers. The empathetic pair recovered the owl after...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Cliff collapse leaves local residents scared and wanting to move house

A man has said he is scared and wants to move after a section of cliff the width of a football pitch collapsed on to the beach just yards from his seaside home.The landslide at Mundesley in Norfolk happened overnight on Wednesday after rainfall made the cliff unstable.The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said nobody was in danger.Antony Lloyd, who rents a room in a house by the cliff edge, said: “I want to move.”The 31-year-old added that he was “already scared out of my mind” after there was a cliff collapse by a caravan park in nearby Trimingham in January...
U.K.
iheart.com

Hundreds of Dead Birds Mysteriously Fall From Sky Outside Spanish Hospital

The grounds of a hospital in Spain resembled something out of a horror film when hundreds of dead birds mysteriously rained down from the sky. The bizarre incident reportedly occurred at the Juan Cardona Hospital in the city of Ferrol last Friday. For reasons yet to be determined, approximately 200 starlings suddenly perished in mid-air and plummeted onto the pavement, parked cars, and stunned onlookers. A mystified witness to the nightmarish scene, some of which can be seen below, indicated that the birds "came out of the trees in the emergency area of the hospital," briefly took to the sky, and then just as quickly fell to the ground.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Wisconsin releases ‘impossible to spot’ images of bobcats camouflaged in the snow

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WDNR) on Monday shared a rare image of two bobcats camouflaged in a snowy landscape. In a post on Facebook, the WDNR said, “There are two bobcats in this snapshot from Lincoln County! Can you find both?”The image shows two bobcats, one walking on what appears to be a frozen stream while another sits atop a tree with frozen snowy branches.While the bobcats are not hidden, the wintry landscape camouflaged the two animals in such a manner that they can only be spotted on closer inspection.Bobcats, also referred to as wildcats, are found throughout...
SCIENCE

