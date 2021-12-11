At the Bog: Northern Shovelers (birds - not construction workers)

ASNV is pleased to announce that a new digital picture book on local birds, tailored to beginners, is now available free of charge on the ASNV website. It is written by an experienced Connecticut birder and educator, Florence McBride, who responded to a request from a Northern Virginia teacher for bird-study materials to use during the pandemic. The book covers many common birds of our area and arranges them by color, except for the birds of prey and the water birds. It also identifies whether each species is a permanent resident or migratory – here in spring-summer-fall or fall-winter-spring. The book gives each bird’s length and shows separate pictures of male and female, or adult and immature, if they look different. Other information may include notes about identifying the birds’ songs and calls, and feeding or nesting behavior. Useful links to the ASNV Northern Virginia bird list and Cornell Lab’s “All About Birds” Bird Guide, and Merlin app can be found in the introduction.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO