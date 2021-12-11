COMMUNITY BRIEFS: SPD youth program; Santa Claus in Manatee; Children First; Forty Carrots

Sarasota police partnering

for youth holiday program

The Sarasota Police Department is partnering with the Robert L. Taylor Community Complex and the Gulf Coast Lions basketball team to form the Kids and Officers Promoting Solidarity (KOPS) winter program for youth ages 12-16.

The afterhours program at the RLTCC will be open on Wednesdays from 8 p.m. to midnight during the holiday break starting Dec. 22. Activities include basketball, volleyball, wiffleball, video games, and pool tables. Food and refreshments will be provided.

To register, visit LetsPlaySarasota.com or the RLTCC at 1845 34th St., Sarasota. Participants at every session will receive a T-shirt and complimentary 30-day membership to the Robert L. Taylor Community Complex. For information, contact the RTLCC at 941-263-6562.

Santa Claus planning visits

to Manatee County Libraries

Santa Claus is coming to Manatee County Libraries for story times, crafts, and more in December.

Santa and Danny the Elf will be visiting several branches so that kids can tell him their wishes, have their pictures taken, and take part in activities. The schedule:

• Downtown Bradenton: Saturday, Dec. 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Island Branch: Tuesday, Dec. 21, from 9-11 a.m.

• Rocky Bluff Branch: Tuesday, Dec. 21, from 2-4 p.m.

• Braden River Branch: Wednesday, Dec. 22, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

For information, visit mymanatee.org/library and connect on Facebook and Instagram @manateelibraries and Twitter @manateelibrary.

Children First receive

COVID assistance grant

Children First has received a $25,000 COVID assistance grant from the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation to support operations at 15 sites in North Port, Sarasota, and Venice.

The foundation’s total giving in 2021 is $75,000 in recognition of Children First’s community impact as well as the agency’s 60th anniversary.

“This support is crucial in helping our agency remain at the forefront of our mission," CEO Philip Tavill said. "Not only does it ensure that our services never stop while keeping safety as a top priority, but it provides hope to our children and families beyond this global health crisis."

Children First services full-day preschool and health care assistance for children ages birth to 5 years old. For more information, call 941-953-3877 or go to childrenfirst.net .

Flanzer Trust increases

support for Forty Carrots

The Flanzer Philanthropic Trust has raised its matching limit to $1,000 and will double each donation designated for the Forty Carrots Family Center through Jan. 1.

“Forty Carrots Family Center continues to ensure mental health services are offered without barriers of cost or accessibility," Forty Carrots CEO Michelle Kapreilian said. "We know the devastating impacts of lack of access to mental health care. Forty Carrots’ child- and family-centered approach is unique because it addresses the child’s issues along with the entire family system."

Forty Carrots Center has served families in Sarasota and Manatee counties since 1993. To learn more, visit fortycarrots.org .

Epilepsy foundation receives

LWR Community Fund grant

JoshProvides Epilepsy Assistance Foundation recently received a $2,500 grant from the Lakewood Ranch Community Fund of the Manatee Community Foundation to support families.

“This grant allows JoshProvides to directly assist local families with two critical needs: medication and transportation," JoshProvides CEO Andria Bilan said. "We are grateful for this support for families who have few options available to them."

JoshProvides assists children, families and individuals with seizure detection and alert devices, transportation, medical services, and community education. JoshProvides also sponsors an Epilepsy Support Group. For more information, visit JoshProvides.org .

RADD Night Market benefit

for Mothers Helping Mothers

The RADD Night Market in the Rosemary District is planning a holiday celebration and toy drive on Thursday to support Mothers Helping Mothers.

The community is encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys to the western end of the RADD Night Market at 600 Central Ave. The event also will feature BLVD Bike Rides and a storefront holiday display by the Rosemary District Alliance. Endless Summer Eco-Tours and Bike Rentals will raffle off a Rad E-bike with proceeds going toward Mothers Helping Mothers. Raffle tickets are sold online at dreamlarge.co/blvd and at the event.

Mothers Helping Mothers helps families in need by fostering resiliency, self-sufficiency and family stability. For more information, visit mhmsarasota.com .

Around and about ...

The Humane Society of Sarasota County is spreading holiday cheer by reducing adoption fees for select dogs and cats to $25 through Dec. 31.

All animals adopted from HSSC (2331 15th St., Sarasota) are current on vaccinations and flea, tick, and parasite preventives; spayed/neutered; microchipped; dewormed; and heartworm, leukemia and FIV tested. For information, visit hssc.org/pets/pet-adoptions .

• The Manatee Genealogical Society will host a virtual seminar on Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. featuring experts who will focus on elusive ancestors. Joshua Taylor, author, lecturer, and researcher, will present, “Bridging the Gap: Finding Ancestors in the U.S. between 1780 and 1840.” Other presenters include Judy G. Russell, Karen Stanbary, and Gena Philibert-Ortega. For more information and to register, visit mgsfl.org .

