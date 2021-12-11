UC San Diego visits Seattle

SAN LUIS OBISPO – Resuming action following an eight-day break, the Cal Poly men's basketball program continues a nine-game road trip with its first visit to California Baptist on Thursday, Dec. 2 (7 p.m.) and first trip to San Diego in 26 years on Sunday, Dec. 5 (1 p.m.). Crossing the halfway point of the program's lengthiest road trip in 51 years, Cal Poly snapped a four-game slide with a 67-63 victory against Idaho (Nov. 24) to claim third place at the inaugural SoCal Challenge (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.). Three of Cal Poly's four losses this season have come by seven total points. Beginning the season with five successive victories, California Baptist (6-1) counts No. 8 Texas (Nov. 24) as its lone loss. San Diego (4-4), meanwhile, visits Fresno State on Wednesday, Dec. 1 before hosting Cal Poly.
