UC San Diego visits Seattle

Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett is only 23 years old, but he’s already changing the game of football. Pickett, who many believe will be the first quarterback selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, was bestowed with one of the highest honors a football player can receive: Having a rule changed because of him. It all stemmed from the ACC Championship Game, in which Pickett ran for a 58-yard touchdown, all because he knew how to manipulate the rules to his advantage.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO