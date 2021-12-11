ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

UC San Diego visits Seattle

By Automated Insights
wtva.com
 2 days ago

UC San Diego (5-2) vs. Seattle (7-3) Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Seattle plays host to UC San Diego in a non-conference matchup. UC San Diego beat Eastern Michigan by nine at home on Dec. 12, while Seattle fell to UNLV in Las...

www.wtva.com

The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Will Muschamp News

Will Muschamp is reportedly getting a promotion. Georgia’s football program confirmed on Saturday that defensive coordinator Dan Lanning is leaving the program to take over as head coach at Oregon. Lanning was first mentioned for the Oregon job on Friday. He’s since confirmed the news and will be leaving...
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

360-pound college basketball player tosses dime after taking rough fall

The St. John Fisher Cardinals lost 100-58 to the Buffalo Bulls on Saturday night, but the D-III squad had the highlight of the game, courtesy of a massive freshman. Connor Williams — listed at 7’0″, 360 pounds — fell down and got up limping in the second half. But seconds later, he fought through the pain to make a great pass which turned into an and-one dunk for the Cardinals.
COLLEGE SPORTS
SB Nation

Kenny Pickett’s genius fake slide led to an NCAA rule change

Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett is only 23 years old, but he’s already changing the game of football. Pickett, who many believe will be the first quarterback selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, was bestowed with one of the highest honors a football player can receive: Having a rule changed because of him. It all stemmed from the ACC Championship Game, in which Pickett ran for a 58-yard touchdown, all because he knew how to manipulate the rules to his advantage.
NFL
On3.com

4-star OL Malik Agbo set to announce decision on Signing Day

On3 Consensus four-star offensive lineman Malik Agbo said he will announce his college decision at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday – the first day of the early signing period. Malik Agbo of Federal Way (Wash.) Todd Beamer said he will announce his decision between Texas, Miami, Oklahoma and Auburn. Agbo is the No. 355 player in the country, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Top Transfer QB Reportedly Visiting Ole Miss This Weekend

With Matt Corral heading to the NFL next year, Ole Miss is officially in the market for a quarterback. Lane Kiffin may have found a replacement for Corral in the form of an FCS standout. According to Chris Hummer of 247Sports, Incarnate Word transfer quarterback Cameron Ward is visiting Ole...
NFL
The Spun

Veteran Major League Baseball Player Announces Retirement At 35

MLB veteran Andrew Romine is retiring from baseball after 11 seasons in the league. He took to Instagram to make his announcement on Friday. “I was a boy with a dream. A dream of becoming something great. To push harder, be better and compete against the best in the world. A dream to be a part of history. As I hang up my cleats today and reflect on my journey through Baseball, all I can think is ‘Thank You,'” he wrote.
MLB
gopoly.com

Cal Poly Visits California Baptist Thursday, San Diego Sunday

SAN LUIS OBISPO – Resuming action following an eight-day break, the Cal Poly men's basketball program continues a nine-game road trip with its first visit to California Baptist on Thursday, Dec. 2 (7 p.m.) and first trip to San Diego in 26 years on Sunday, Dec. 5 (1 p.m.). Crossing the halfway point of the program's lengthiest road trip in 51 years, Cal Poly snapped a four-game slide with a 67-63 victory against Idaho (Nov. 24) to claim third place at the inaugural SoCal Challenge (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.). Three of Cal Poly's four losses this season have come by seven total points. Beginning the season with five successive victories, California Baptist (6-1) counts No. 8 Texas (Nov. 24) as its lone loss. San Diego (4-4), meanwhile, visits Fresno State on Wednesday, Dec. 1 before hosting Cal Poly.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
upenn.edu

Penn eats up UC San Diego, loses heartbreaker to Memphis

While the rest of us were stuffing ourselves with Thanksgiving leftovers, the women’s basketball team ate a W, gulping down UC San Diego 58-51 on Friday in the Loyola Marymount Thanksgiving Classic in Los Angeles. After UC San Diego opened up with an 8-3 lead, three consecutive three-pointers by senior...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
emueagles.com

Men's Basketball Falls in West Coast Trip to UC San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (EMUEagles.com) --The Eastern Michigan University men's basketball team saw a trio of Eagles go for 16 points, and got a 24-point showing from the bench, but fell, 83-74, to the UC San Diego Tritons on the road Thursday, Dec. 2. The Eagles (2-5) had three players score...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Jose State University Spartans

Lewis Scores Career-High at UC San Diego

BOX SCORE (PDF) LA JOLLA, Calif. - Cydni Lewis led all scorers with a career-high 25 points on Friday night at UC San Diego. Lewis shot 63-percent in the 81-61 loss at RIMAC Arena. NOTABLE NUMBERS. Lewis went 10-16 from the field, making her the first Spartan to make 10+...
SAN DIEGO, CA
wtva.com

Long Beach St. faces tough test vs No. 16 USC

Long Beach State (3-6) vs. No. 16 Southern California (9-0) BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Southern California presents a tough challenge for Long Beach State. Long Beach State has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Southern California is coming off an 80-68 win over Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
wtva.com

Ball State faces Indiana-Kokomo

Indiana-Kokomo vs. Ball State (3-5) John E. Worthen Arena, Muncie, Indiana; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The Ball State Cardinals will be taking on the Cougars of NAIA school Indiana-Kokomo. Ball State lost 96-50 on the road to Xavier in its most recent game. SQUAD LEADERS: Luke Bumbalough has...
COLLEGE SPORTS

