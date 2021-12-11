ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
22nd Nazareth Christmas Pageant set for Dec. 19-20

By Special to the Globe-News
 2 days ago
The 22nd anniversary production of the Nazareth Christmas Pageant will be staged at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 19 and 20 in the historic Holy Family Catholic Church in Nazareth. Pageant tradition makes Holy Family Church the place to intimately know Christmas and all of its meaning through a story told with lavish costuming, lighting and music.

Nearly half a century after its first performance in 1972, members of Holy Family Church spanning multiple generations are enacting the Pageant. Church seating is on a first-come basis for the pews that accommodate just more than 700, so arriving early is advised. There is no charge for admission, although love offerings will be accepted.

With life in Nazareth revolving around the Holy Family Church in a community that traces its roots to Irish and German Catholic settlers dating to 1902, it’s not surprising that multiple generations of all ages in this community named for Jesus Christ’s Galilean hometown pour themselves into presenting the Christmas Pageant. It’s a depiction of the birth and childhood of Christ.

Upward of 100 residents of the village of just more than 300 make presenting the pageant to visitors a source of community pride and common purpose. Directors are Lisa Schulte and Nicole Schulte.

A series of 14 scenes accompanied by 14 songs, some of them written by parish members, present in a lavishly costumed yet charmingly simple manner the real story of Christmas, depicting a progression of events. Scenes of pantomime, narration and music range from the annunciation to Mary by the Angel Gabriel in the Galilean village of Nazareth through the birth of Jesus Christ in Bethlehem, the appearance of an angelic host to shepherds huddled around a campfire, a visit by the splendidly costumed Wise Men adorned in robes made from priest vestments and communion railing cloth, the chilling search for male infants by uniquely costumed soldiers bearing spears and lanterns, the resultant flight of the Holy Family to Egypt, and their eventual return to Nazareth, where Jesus spent his boyhood.

Music, pantomime and narration intermingle to relate the story, enhanced by lighting emitted from slide projector spotlights filtering light through slides made of washers that dictate the size of the spot of light. Handmade costuming and scenes created by gifted hometown artists and craftsmen move the story along. A good many of the scenes include hosts of sparkly-winged child angels. Many of the women who are working on this year’s pageant portrayed angels in their childhood.

For more information or to make group arrangementsm, contact Holy Family Church at (806) 945-2616.

