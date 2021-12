Julian Assange’s fiancée has said that he has suffered a stroke in prison due to the “constant chess game” and “battle after battle” over his future.The WikiLeaks founder was in a “truly terrible state” at the time of a High Court battle over whether or not he should be extradited to the US, according to his partner Stella Moris.Ms Moris said that Mr Assange had a stroke on 27 October on the first day of a hearing brought by the US in an attempt to extradite him over his WikiLeaks activity.The US has charged him with 17 counts of espionage...

AFGHANISTAN ・ 1 DAY AGO