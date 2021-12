The December child tax credit payment will be disbursed in a little over two weeks. However, if you'd rather not receive the last check of the year, you'll need to unenroll today. Millions of eligible families are getting immediate relief from the advance installments this year instead of waiting to get all of the credit during tax time in 2022 -- parents are receiving as much as $300 per month per kid. But some families are still choosing to opt out, even though the majority of checks have already gone out.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 13 DAYS AGO