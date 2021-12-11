Border war back at Allen Fieldhouse Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Andy Reid’s high-powered, thrill-a-minute cast of characters that carried the Kansas City Chiefs to consecutive Super Bowls has been uncharacteristically stuck in neutral this season. The Chiefs have topped 22 points just once since mid-October and that was in a 41-14 rout of their longtime AFC West rival in Las Vegas last month. Now, the Raiders visit Arrowhead Stadium for the return meeting on Sunday. The Chiefs have still managed to win five straight and take over first place in the division, while Las Vegas has lost four of its last five and desperately needs to win to keep its playoff hopes alive.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO