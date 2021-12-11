ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Border war back at Allen Fieldhouse Saturday

 2 days ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — One of the most heated rivalries in college basketball will be renewed on Saturday when Missouri visits No. 8...

Hutch Post

MBB: Comeback bid falls short for No. 4 Dragons

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — No. 4 Hutchinson (13-1, 7-1) has been no stranger to comebacks this season. Most notably, the Dragons trailed Clarendon by 20 with only seven minutes left earlier this year and came back to win by two. The second half Saturday night started to have that same...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

WBB: Dragons never trail; dominate Dodge City

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — No. 25 Hutchinson (11-3, 5-3) opened Saturday's contest against Dodge City (9-4, 4-3) by knocking down 4 of 7 three-pointers. Four different Dragons (Tor'e Alford, Mya Williams, Kalyn Ervin and Mel Kailahi) each hit a three. Hutchinson jumped out to a 10-point advantage after one quarter...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Chiefs roll over Raiders Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw his first two touchdown passes in nearly a month, Clyde Edwards-Helaire added two more scores on the ground, and the Kansas City Chiefs forced five turnovers in rolling to a record-setting 48-9 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Kansas City eclipsed...
NFL
Hutch Post

Aftershocks to host TBT regional in July

WICHITA - Koch Arena has been chosen as one of the regional sites for The Basketball Tournament (TBT) in 2022. The 64-team, $1-million winner-take-all event will take place at Koch Arena on July 22-25. In addition to the regional, Wichita will also be hosting one of TBT’s quarterfinal games for the first time ever. The winner of the Omaha Regional will play the winner of the Wichita Regional on July 28.
WICHITA, KS
Chiefs and Raiders meet in KC Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Andy Reid’s high-powered, thrill-a-minute cast of characters that carried the Kansas City Chiefs to consecutive Super Bowls has been uncharacteristically stuck in neutral this season. The Chiefs have topped 22 points just once since mid-October and that was in a 41-14 rout of their longtime AFC West rival in Las Vegas last month. Now, the Raiders visit Arrowhead Stadium for the return meeting on Sunday. The Chiefs have still managed to win five straight and take over first place in the division, while Las Vegas has lost four of its last five and desperately needs to win to keep its playoff hopes alive.
NFL
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

