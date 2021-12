Psychologists use mazes to assess the learning capacity of mice or rats. But how about robots? Can they learn to navigate the twists and turns of a labyrinth? Now, researchers at the Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e) in the Netherlands and the Max Planck Institute for Polymer Research in Mainz, Germany, have proven they can. Their robot bases its decisions on the very system humans use to think and act: the brain. The study, which was published in Science Advances, paves the way to exciting new applications of neuromorphic devices in health and beyond.

ENGINEERING ・ 6 HOURS AGO