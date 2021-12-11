ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

EDITORIAL: Don't fall for scams

By Enid News, Eagle Editorial Board
Enid News and Eagle
Enid News and Eagle
 2 days ago

The holiday season is supposed to be a happy time spent with friends and family.

December also is a time of giving, and a time when the bulk of charitable giving is done in our country. According to AARP, one-third of all yearly charitable giving is done in December.

Unfortunately, it’s also the season for scammers to try to take advantage of people’s generosity. Be careful of fake websites and pushy telemarketers.

While scammers are a problem all year long, the holiday season seems to be when it really picks up. And, with the COVID-19 pandemic still with us, we see more people changing their shopping habits and doing more of their spending online.

That leads to the two most common holiday scams, according to the FBI: non-delivery and non-payment crimes.

A non-delivery scam involves a buyer paying for goods they find online and then never receiving what they paid for. A non-payment scam involves people shipping goods to someone but never receiving payment. These crimes, according to the Internet Crime Complaint Center’s 2020 report, cost honest, hard-working people more than $265 million. Credit card fraud accounted for another $129 million in losses, according to the FBI.

In addition to those popular holiday scams, people also need to be careful to not fall victim to auction fraud, where a product is misrepresented on an auction site; and gift card fraud, when a seller asks you to pay with a pre-paid card, according to the FBI.

FBI offers tips on how to avoid being scammed.

• Don’t click any suspicious links or attachments in emails, on websites or on social media. That can compromise your personal information.

• Don’t update password or account information without calling a company first to verify it is a legitimate request.

• Remember that websites you are buying from should have https in the web address. If it doesn’t, don’t give out any person information.

• Be careful how you pay. Do not wire money or pay with pre-paid gift cards.

If you buy online use a credit card and monitor your statement regularly.

If you think you are a victim of a scam, call your credit card company or you bank to dispute charges; call the local police; and report any scams to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov.

And, always remember: If a deal sounds to good to be true, it probably is.

