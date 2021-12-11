ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

How to create a Christmas tablescape fit for a festive feast

By Jade Bremner
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08fRTM_0dKC8A1R00

For many, Christmas dinner is the most highly anticipated meal of the year – so if there's one day to decorate your table, this is it.

The tradition of decorating dining tables took off in the late 18th century, during the Enlightenment, when the aristocracy flirted with fantasy and whimsical creations as a form of expression.

Laying the table is a tradition shrouded in pomp and ceremony and subtly builds festive excitement, like the wrapping on your presents and lights on your Christmas tree.

Whether you prefer the classic table fashions of the French siècle des Lumières or the hip styles of today, these tips will stand you in good stead, and help create a bold and beautifully styled table arrangement.

Start in the centre

Focus on a table cloth or runner, but not both. You can achieve a tasteful New England look with a big chequered blanket doubling as a table cloth, or go more traditional with a crisp white sheet or festive fabric. Those who are more factory-chic may prefer some blackboard paper. If you have a striking wooden table, go for a table runner down the centre (the right scarf might do the trick). Then, add a single bold centrepiece – like one large candle, a number of candles in stands, a tray filled with Christmas items, or a vase or wreath of seasonal flowers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MHPt9_0dKC8A1R00

Natural touches

For a real festive flavour, bring the outside in. Those with natural wood tables can achieve this by making a feature of the tone of the table with a runner, instead of a tablecloth. Pepper your table with things like pinecones, red berries, holly or walnuts, and scatterings of fir branches laid along the runner, perhaps with dried oranges for a splash of colour. You could also put a sprig of rosemary in each person's glass or cinnamon sticks tied with a ribbon.

Lighting the scene

Lighting is extremely important in creating a festive mood. Avoid fluorescent lighting, which will make your table feel like an office canteen. Keep the wattage low. Don't use overhead lighting either, which may create a buffet spotlight effect. Instead, use sidelights, candles or tea lights in festive jars.

Those with children might want to try LED battery-operated candles. Some of the flickering models look unbelievably real and will help avoid accidents and wax dripping on your tablecloth. Alternatively, snake battery operated Christmas lights along the fir branches and the natural touches on your runner (again, use low wattage bulbs).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mbtqH_0dKC8A1R00

It’s all about the craft

Give personal touches to all the little details you add to your table. If you are using pinecones, why not spray them with gold or silver paint? Or dip the tips in glue and then roll them in a bowl of eco glitter? If you have candlestick holders, consider adding festive ribbons to them.

Make personalised name tags to look like gift tags, and lay them over your guests' plates. Alternatively, fold pieces of coloured card to put above or on the plate, with handwritten names in gold or silver to match the centre decorations. If using blackboard paper, write place names with chalk. Or add a homemade tree decoration to each setting (think: gingerbread angels or baubles).

Set your places

Create the feeling of decadence with your tableware. Put a small starter plate on the main plate, on top of a placemat. The placemat doesn't necessarily have to be Christmas-themed, try a natural tone or a go bold with a red or green. Lay a folded or rolled napkin on the top with a ribbon or a winterberry branch, or lay your napkins between plates. Add elegant tableware and sparkling glassware to finish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UnHVS_0dKC8A1R00

Less is more

Adopt a few of the above techniques, but don’t go overboard. If you use ribbons on your napkins, for example, skip them on your candles and vice versa. Pick two or three colours and tones to work with, or else you risk your dining room looking like Santa's grotto. Go easy on the glitter, a sprinkling is enough. Choose a few decorative items, not all of them.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

21 best Christmas decorations to spruce up your home for the holidays

Christmas is soon, and now’s the time to stock up on decorations so you can get a jump start on a holly, jolly time this holiday season. Below are several of our favorite items on sale this year to help you create the perfect seasonal atmosphere. Tabletop decor, ornaments, wreaths, favors, and more, it’s all here waiting to be delivered to your home and bring joy to your family this Christmas. Read More 8 best pre-lit Christmas trees to...
HOME & GARDEN
Southlake Style

Here’s The Best Christmas Lights To See This Season

With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, the Christmas season is upon us. With it comes a host of spectacular Christmas light shows perfect for family outings. If you’re interested in seeing the best lights this season, look no further than these fun events. In the midst of doing your shopping...
countryliving.com

This is the exact date you should put up your Christmas decorations

The festive season is right around the corner, but what is the exact date Brits should be putting up their Christmas decorations?. According to electrical wholesaler ERF, most households will deck the halls on Sunday 28th November this year — exactly 27 days before Christmas day. It might seem early for some, but this fits in with traditions that decorations should be put up at the beginning of Advent (four weeks before Christmas).
LIFESTYLE
architectureartdesigns.com

Things You Should Throw Away That Declutter The Valuable Space In Your Home

Throw away, donate, give away … you decide what you will do with all those things that you have at home and are leftover. We review what is more in each room. Between what you keep just in case, what makes you sad to throw away, what you don’t know you have … your house is full of objects that take up space, fill with dust and consume your energy (more than you think). In addition, all professional organizers agree, that the first step to order is to learn to get rid of what we no longer use.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Candles#Christmas Decoration#Christmas Lights#Christmas Dinner#French
Apartment Therapy

This Is the Color Experts Say You Should Paint Your Kitchen In 2022

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. New year, new hue. If one of your resolutions for 2022 is to spruce up your space with a lick of paint, start thinking about it now so you can grab a great deal on all the essentials during Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Whether you’re a fan of the various shades of green we’ve seen in the color of the year reports, or something a little more “out there”, consider the top paint trends that are set to become huge hits in the new year ahead.
INTERIOR DESIGN
eastidahonews.com

The key to getting your holiday cacti to bloom

There is a lot of beautiful eye candy during the holiday season. Included in this list is the Thanksgiving cactus, Christmas cactus or Easter cactus (three different species of the genus Schlumbergera). This year my Christmas cactus started setting flower buds in early November. At the other end of the season, it often continues to bloom into April or May.
GARDENING
digsdigs.com

47 Fun Snowman Christmas Decorations For Your Home

Making snowmen is an amazing and cheerful outside activity, not only for children but also for adults. You can bring a humorous touch to your home décor making snowmen decorations inside and outside, not only of snow but also of other materials, and here are some ideas. Snowmen ornaments are...
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Domaine

Designers Love This New Christmas Decorating Trend—And So Do We

There's no better way to celebrate the holiday season than decorating. Setting the scene in your home is a must—nothing is more gorgeous than stockings hung in a row, "Elf" playing on TV, and holiday scents wafting from your beloved candles. Decorating the same spaces with the same décor year...
HOME & GARDEN
theshoppersweekly.com

Caring for your Christmas Cacti

Christmas Cacti have flattened leaves with rounded teeth. The Thanksgiving Cacti has pointed teeth. The Easter Cacti have pointed teeth with fibrous hairs in the leaf joints. Normally the cacti will bloom close to the holiday suggested by its name. Many florists will often force plants into bloom at other times. It is my experience that most of the Christmas Cacti sold are actually Thanksgiving cacti! So, they will normally bloom after that first year around Thanksgiving. And do not be surprised if the plant that you bought this year for Christmas time blooms before Thanksgiving the following and subsequent years.
GARDENING
Hello Magazine

The Queen's homemade Christmas decorations leave fans with questions

If you want your Christmas decorations to have the royal seal of approval then you're in luck because the Queen's florists have just revealed how to create their gorgeous DIY wreaths. Instead of purchasing a ready-made design to hang on your front door, follow the step-by-step video for Her Majesty's...
U.K.
countryliving.com

6 mistakes to avoid when decorating your house for Christmas

Prepping the home for Christmas is fun and exciting, but are you guilty of making common decorating mistakes? From not having a theme to going overboard, don't let your festive season end in havoc by running into these avoidable blunders. "If you look forward to Christmas all year long, it...
HOME & GARDEN
Hello Magazine

8 festive photos of Christmas decorations at royal residences

It's that time of the year when we get to see how the royals get their respective homes ready for the festive season. At HELLO! HQ we love it when the households share incredible videos of the Christmas trees going up at Windsor Castle, Kensington Palace and more. Why not use some royal inspiration for your own home this year?
ENTERTAINMENT
ELLE DECOR

34 Rustic Christmas Decor Ideas to Craft the Coziest Home Ever

Whether your idea of decorating involves mason jar crafts, plaid decorative accents or all things burlap, there's something special about weaving a rustic aesthetic into your home. There's no better time to showcase this popular design style than during the Christmas season. You can keep it simple by greeting guests with a vintage holiday sign on your front door or you can take things up a notch with a Christmas tree (real or artificial) covered in wooden ornaments, pinecones and candy canes. On the other hand, you can easily find ways to transform ordinary household items for the holidays. One example? That ladder that you use for hanging towels is the perfect accessory to display your favorite Christmas cards.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Independent

Christmas fan decorates house with 30,000 festive lights

A Christmas enthusiast has decorated his house with about 30 thousand Christmas lights and decorations to “make people happy”. Paul Bibby, 56, spent three weeks in November to decorate his house in Chelmsford, Essex, with “around 30 thousand” bulbs for the 16th year in a row. Bibby said this year...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

The Independent

377K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy