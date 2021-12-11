More Details About Jeff Hardy's WWE Release is Revealed

Additional details regarding former World Champion Jeff Hardy's release from WWE have been reported.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter 's Dave Meltzer reports Hardy was ordered and refused to attend rehab following an incident at a WWE house show on December 4.

Hardy was reportedly aware that he'd be punished in some way if he refused to attend rehab, which eventually resulted in his release, according to Meltzer.

The reported incident was the third involving the former WWE champion since re-signing with the company in 2017.

Hardy had previously been arrested for public intoxication and DUI, both of which occurred in 2019, and has a documented history with alcohol and drug-related issues.

The legendary wrestler's contract has a 90-day no-complete cause, meaning he will be paid through and cannot sign elsewhere until March 9.

On Thursday, Fightful.com initially reported WWE released Hardy after offering "help and rehab," which "was not accepted."

Hardy's wife, Beth , denied the initial reports on Thursday via Twitter.

"Jeff is good. We are good. Post that you 'heard' that. Thanks," Beth Hardy tweeted, which was later retweeted by her husband.

Hardy was reportedly sent home from WWE's touring schedule and absent from a live event in Corpus Christi, Texas on Sunday/

The former World champion's last appearance came in a tag-team match alongside Drew McIntyre and King Xavier Woods during a WWE live event on Saturday (December 4) when he disappeared from ringside during the match after tagging out.

Hardy was replaced by Rey Mysterio in McIntyre and Woods' six-man tag team match against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Usos ( Jimmy and Jey Uso ) the following night.

All Elite Wrestling star Matt Hardy confirmed he spoke with his brother after reports of Jeff's absence from WWE's event on Sunday.

"I did speak to Jeff for a little bit today. He's okay. He's good," Matt Hardy said on his Twitch account via Fightful . "I think he'll be fine. once again, this isn't my business. If he wants to go into it with more detail, he'll do it himself. Jeff is okay. He is at home and okay. It's not my business or story to tell or explain. Besides that, it's not my story to tell because it's not my perspective. I love my brother and I want him to be okay and healthy."

Jeff and Matt Hardy, wrestling under the "Hardy Boyz" moniker, are regarded as one of the greatest tag-teams in pro wrestling history, while both have also etched singles legacies in numerous companies, most notably WWE, as well as IMPACT Wrestling and Ring of Honor.

Jeff Hardy is a three-time WWE World champion, a five-time Intercontinental champion, and an eight-time tag-team champion, having also held numerous other titles for the company.

