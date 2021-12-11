ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis Hamilton dominates final practice ahead of title showdown at Abu Dhabi GP

By Mark Mann-Bryans
 2 days ago

Lewis Hamilton laid down a marker in his quest for a record eighth Formula One world championship as he set a scintillating pace in final practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver went into the season-ending race at the Yas Marina Circuit tied level with Max Verstappen at the top of the standings.

But, having gone fastest in Friday’s second practice, the Brit was untouchable as he prepared his shot at a 104th pole position of his career.

Hamilton’s time of one minute, 23.274 seconds had him in a different league for much of the session before Verstappen managed to get within 0.214 seconds.

Verstappen was clearly unhappy, swearing and complaining over the team radio as he failed to come close to Hamilton’s electric pace.

Hamilton could even afford a scruffy attempt and a final effort on flat-spotted tyres as a couple of errors from his Red Bull rival meant he would get no closer.

The second Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas was third fastest with only the two title protagonists able to dip below the one minute 24 seconds mark.

Sergio Perez in the sister Red Bull was fourth ahead of the McLaren of Lando Norris, with Yuki Tsunoda sixth for AlphaTauri, ahead of team-mate Pierre Gasly.

Daniel Ricciardo’s McLaren was ninth, sandwiched by the Ferraris of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, respectively.

Related
ClutchPoints

Lewis Hamilton drops brutal truth about F1 race in Saudi Arabia

F1 star Lewis Hamilton drops a brutal truth bomb about racing in Saudi Arabia, citing the country’s laws directed at the LGBT+ community. Out of all the drivers on the grid, Hamilton can be considered the most vocal and active in fighting for social justice, particularly the Black Lives Matter campaign and LGBTQ+ rights. Given Saudi Arabia’s laws and Hamilton’s views regarding the LGBTQ+ community, he doesn’t seem too thrilled about racing in the country.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

‘What a joke’, ‘It can’t be right’: Lewis Hamilton pipped to Formula One title

A breathless and chaotic climax to the Formula One season which saw Lewis Hamilton pipped to the championship title left viewers angry and confused.With Hamilton effectively needing to win the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to take the crown ahead of Max Verstappen he held a comfortable lead over his rival in the late stages of the race.A title battle we will never forgetThank you#AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 pic.twitter.com/aDYvg00KuQ— Formula 1 (@F1) December 12, 2021But a crash saw the safety car sent out, ultimately ensuring the title came down to one lap of racing with Hamilton’s lead erased – and Verstappen...
TENNIS
Taylor Daily Press

Lewis Hamilton in trouble over controversial Mercedes sponsorship deal: ‘I didn’t know anything about it’ | Formula 1 in Saudi Arabia

Formula 1Lewis Hamilton is usually outspoken when it comes to social issues and abuses in the world. Tonight after qualifying – Where he took first place after a mistake from Verstappen He was questioned about a controversial sponsorship deal with his Mercedes team. “We’ll see if that logo stays on the car.”
MOTORSPORTS
firstsportz.com

Lando Norris makes honest Lewis Hamilton confession in terms of fame

McLaren’s Lando Norris is one of the brightest young stars in the modern-day Formula 1 grid. Having being highly popular among the new-age Formula 1 spectators, Norris made an honest confession with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, saying that he is nowhere close to being as popular as the 36-years-old Brit driver.
MOTORSPORTS
ESPN

Lewis Hamilton wants 'uncomfortable discussions' in Saudi Arabia over LGBTQ+ rights

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton said he wants to do everything in his power to be a force for positive change in Saudi Arabia ahead of the country's first race. Hamilton will wear Pride colours on his race helmet for the second race in a row this weekend, having done so at the Qatar Grand Prix. A Jeddah street circuit hosts Saudi's debut F1 race on Dec. 5.
WORLD
Reuters

Verstappen wins first F1 title in last lap drama

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the Formula One championship, denying Lewis Hamilton a record eighth, with a last-lap overtake to win a season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday amid controversy and high drama. Hamilton's Mercedes team took the constructors' title for an unprecedented eighth year...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Max Verstappen did brake on Lewis Hamilton as Red Bull apologise ahead of Abu Dhabi

The finale to this F1 season is almost here ahead of Abu Dhabi this week and the sport has reached a feverish level after the drama in Saudi Arabia as Lewis Hamilton defeated Max Verstappen to draw level in the battle to become the 2021 F1 world champion.Hamilton and Verstappen are level on points going into the final race after Hamilton’s chaotic win in Jeddah, which came after the two clashed multiple times including physical contact when Verstappen suddenly slowed under orders to let Hamilton past him, having illegally held on to the race lead earlier in the night....
MOTORSPORTS
Robb Report

Lewis Hamilton and MasterClass Want to Mentor You on Winning

First things first: Judging by the data alone, it’s clear that Lewis Hamilton is one of the greatest Formula 1 drivers in history—arguably, the greatest of all time. Heading into the final race of the 2021 season, he holds the record for most F1 race wins (103), podium finishes (181) and pole positions (103). Hamilton, currently with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas team, is also tied with Michael Schumacher for seven World Drivers’ Championships, a situation that could change by the time the checkered flag falls on the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday. He enters the final contest locked in a...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Red Bull ‘played rough’ to help Max Verstappen win F1 title, Damon Hill claims

Former F1 world champion Damon Hill has claimed Red Bull and team boss Christian Horner were “playing rough” as they looked to put the pressure on race director Michael Masi during the closing stages of Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.Horner pleaded Masi to give championship contenders Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton “one more lap” following the safety car, with Mercedes counterpart Toto Wolff later criticising the “unacceptable” way in which the race unfolded.Five cars were allowed to overtake the safety car, putting Verstappen directly behind Hamilton on a fresh set of soft tyres, and Hill said Red Bull were...
MOTORSPORTS
AFP

Verstappen crowned world champion despite Mercedes' protests

Max Verstappen emerged from a Formula One season like no other as a worthy world champion, the Dutch driver prising the crown from Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of the final race on Sunday. The road to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was marked by moments of high drama, but no one could have predicted the best would be saved till last. The tension spilled over from the track to the stewards' room when Mercedes lodged appeals against the outcome, both of which were rejected. The German team, which had the consolation of winning an unprecedented eighth consecutive constructors' title, announced their intention to lodge one final appeal, so the drivers' title could still end in the hands of lawyers.
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

It's first blood to Lewis Hamilton on qualifying day! Champion lays down a marker to title rival Max Verstappen by coming out on top after setting a scintillating pace in final practice at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton laid down a marker in his quest for a record eighth Formula One world championship as he set a scintillating pace in final practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The Mercedes driver went into the season-ending race at the Yas Marina Circuit tied level with Max Verstappen at the top of the standings.
MOTORSPORTS
thefocus.news

Why was Lewis Hamilton booed after Abu Dhabi GP qualifying?

During his TV interview after Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying, Lewis Hamilton was booed by some of the fans present, why was he booed? Have other drivers been booed in the past?. After looking the fastest driver in qualifying at Yas Marina, Hamilton was pipped to pole by Verstappen in...
NFL
