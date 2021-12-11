ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

Live Updates: 2 dead as search and rescue continues at Amazon facility in Edwardsville, Ill.

By Becky Willeke
FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZTnVc_0dKC7tyt00

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Officials say two people are dead after the Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville was hit following last night’s storms. A search and rescue is underway there. Multiple people were trapped inside the facility after the storm damaged the building.

Officials are waiting to release the names of the victims but Clayton Cope’s mother is on the scene and said she learned her son didn’t survive. She said he was a maintenance worker at the facility.

Workers killed in Amazon facility collapse in Edwardsville

The collapse happened around 8:33 p.m. at the warehouse near I-270 and Illinois Route 111, according to the Edwardsville Police Department.

Several workers have escaped but officials say the search could continue well into Saturday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX59

One dead after a residence fire that burned itself out overnight

INDIANAPOLIS — A 79-year-old adult male was found in his residence not breathing and nonresponsive Sunday afternoon on the 100 block of S. 6th Avenue. Inside, crews noted that there were visible signs of a fire that was believed to have occurred overnight and burned itself out. The Indianapolis Fire Department believes it was caused […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Sports
Edwardsville, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
Edwardsville, IL
Sports
Edwardsville, IL
Accidents
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Edwardsville, IL
FOX59

Crash on Indy’s near northwest side ends in fatality

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are responding to a deadly crash on the city’s near northwest side. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the 3700 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street just after 4 p.m. Saturday on a report of a crash. MLK was shut down following the crash. Police confirm a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Team#Amazon Warehouse#Weather#Accident#Illinois Route 111#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 59
FOX59

Homicide investigation underway on Indy’s near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was found dead on the city’s near east side. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the 2900 block of Brookside Avenue just before 11 a.m. Saturday. This is near the intersection of Brookside Avenue and Oxford Street. When police arrived, they found an unresponsive […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indiana Task Force 1 deployed in support of Kentucky tornado devastation

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Task Force 1 has deployed to Mayfield, KY in support of recent tornado destruction. The force has been activated as Type 3 US&R team. The team has been assigned to conduct search and rescue operations at the Candle Factory (Mayfield Consumer Products located at 112 Industrial Dr. Mayfield, KY).  Members of the […]
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
FOX59

Severe weather leaves 2 dead, more injured in Arkansas and Illinois

A weather system producing severe weather has already left damage through at least three states Friday night, as it moves east toward Indiana. At least two people were reported dead after a possible tornado collapsed the roof of a nursing home in Monette, Arkansas. The town is just over an hour northwest of Memphis, Tennessee. […]
ARKANSAS STATE
FOX59

Violent evening in Indianapolis leaves 1 dead, 2 others wounded

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead and two others are wounded after three separate shootings in Indianapolis within an hour. The first shooting happened just before 5 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Meridian Street. This is right by West 16th Street and North Meridian Street. When officers arrived, they found a person with […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD investigating fatal shooting on city’s Northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting on the city’s Northwest side that left one man dead. At around 2:00 a.m., IMPD was contacted about shots fired in the area of Apollo Way and W 62nd Street. When they arrived, officers located a victim originally in critical condition. They were later […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy